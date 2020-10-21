With help from Matsuyama, First Tee of Central Florida overcomes pandemic challenges

When Hideki Matsuyama sank his last putt of the 2019 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, he had made 21 birdies over the four competition days, securing him a second-place finish.

Those 21 birdies allowed Matsuyama to claim the RSM Birdies Fore Love weekly winner spot. This on-course competition over the first 11 events of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season designates weekly winners by highlighting the player with the most birdies or better in the field. A $50,000 donation is then designated to a children or family-focused charitable organization of the player’s choice

So, in the fall of 2019, Matsuyama chose to donate his earnings to the First Tee of Central Florida. He likely expected the money to help the local chapter of the youth development organization to continue its mission of introducing the game of golf and its inherent values to kids and teens.

While that rings true, Matsuyama couldn’t have known just how vital that $50,000 donation would prove to be.

Just a few months following his contribution, the COVID-19 pandemic surged across the world, shutting down day-to-day activities and leaving everyone to stay home during the spring months, changing everyday life for the foreseeable future. Countless businesses had to take a step back to assess, plan and ultimately pivot in order to protect the health and safety of their local communities.

Among those working through how to best move forward in these unprecedented circumstances was First Tee of Central Florida.

“We had to cancel our spring 2020 programming in order to keep our kids, families and staff safe,” said Sherry Dircks, Director of Operations, Programs and Outreach for First Tee of Central Florida.

“It was a hard decision, and one that we knew would impact us financially since we weren’t able to receive our projected programming fees to continue standard operations.”

The chapter also had to cancel two of its major fundraising events that traditionally help raise more than $60,000 each year.

With an uncertain future, several businesses and charities faced furloughs, layoffs and other tough business decisions, but the First Tee of Central Florida had a saving grace.

“The donation from Matsuyama saved us,” said Dircks. “With our operating budget taking a huge hit, I’m certain we would have had to cut programs and lay off coaches in order to make ends meet.”

Instead, the donation dollars allowed the chapter to remain fluid and creatively plan for the summer programming ahead. The team was able to afford additional cleaning and sanitation supplies, proper PPE for coaches, staff and participants, and more golf equipment in order to properly social distance during in-person sessions. The staff was also able to create curriculum for free virtual sessions so those who weren’t able to join in person didn’t miss out.

Continuing to be able to practice during the pandemic was key for so many of the chapter’s participants.

Now a high school freshman, Jeffrey Moore first joined the First Tee of Central Florida in 2014 when he was in the first grade. Jeffrey relied heavily on both mentoring and training opportunities at the First Tee of Central Florida during the pandemic in order to try and make his high school golf team in his first year.

“Watching the news and seeing the world turned upside-down from the pandemic, I was nervous about still getting to do the things I loved, like golf,” said Moore. “Meeting virtually was nice because I got to see my coaches and practice skills over video chat. When we were able to meet in person again, it was awesome to go to the course and see my friends, spend time outside and play the sport I love.”

Continuing to practice was vital for Moore. However, it’s the confidence Moore gained in himself from First Tee’s programming as a whole that he credits as the extra edge to help him make his high school team and compete in regionals.

When asked the importance of supporting youth development and mentorship programs within the golf space, Matsuyama understands the value of programs like First Tee.

“Many TOUR players have received positive influences from organizations such as First Tee and I was hoping to play my small part and contribute,” said Matsuyama. “I hope we will see more and more of those kids come and play on the PGA TOUR as we continue to create a greater environment.”

“To see someone who is at the highest level of the best sport ever, it means so much for Hideki to give back to young golfers like me,” said Moore. “I know lots of professional golfers do so much for the local community, and my goal is to one day make it to the PGA TOUR and be able to do the same thing.”

The chapter hosted a safe and successful fundraising event in September, restoring a bit of normalcy to their day-to-day operations. In fact, on a recent conference call including 11 First Tee chapters along the East Coast, interest and participation has nearly doubled for fall programming across all chapters.

“We are thrilled that kids from all walks of life are able to safely participate during the pandemic, enjoying an outdoor activity while also reinforcing values like integrity, respect, and perseverance through the game of golf,” said Scott Spragg, First Tee of Central Florida Executive Director. “And it’s making a difference.”

Thanks to the RSM Birdies Fore Love program and Hideki Matsuyama’s donation, First Tee of Central Florida was able to weather the pandemic and continue making a positive impact for kids like Jeffrey.

For more information on RSM Birdies Fore Love, visit www.pgatour.com/rsm-birdies-fore-love .