TOUR players surprise Shriners National Patient Ambassador

Normally, as this year’s National Patient Ambassador for Shriners Hospitals for Children, Connor, 14, would have hit balls with professional golfers, and given speeches to them and attendees at the PGA TOUR’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas. He has an inspiring story to tell after undergoing 13 surgeries since he was born with a cleft lip and cleft palate.

However, Connor could not attend the PGA TOUR event in person because of coronavirus precautions. Instead, with a good attitude, Connor interviewed players virtually. He also sent a video congratulations message for Sunday’s Shriners Open winner Martin Laird, who watched it as soon he captured the title.

Since Connor could not come to the course, the PGA TOUR decided to bring the golf to him in Chicago. They arranged for Connor to hit in a professional golf simulator, the same type used by professionals. On Monday, Connor teed off at Fire Iron Golf Chicago, in the Full Swing Simulator. After warm ups shots he and his family “played” Pebble Beach. However, that was not all. Halfway through, Tim Nagle, manager of Five Iron Golf, had Connor site down, apparently to go over his simulator numbers and shots. Instead, Nagle played three recorded video messages from PGA TOUR players Jason Day, Aaron Wise and Brandt Snedeker.

The story has been a long journey for the high school freshman. As a newborn, his condition was so severe that he was even unable to create the suction needed to feed. By the time he was 3 weeks old, he was failing to gain weight and was about to be admitted to a hospital. That is when Connor’s family learned about Shriners Hospitals for Children — Chicago. There, his RN care coordinator gave his mother Kelly a special syringe, making it possible to finally feed her baby. From that moment, Connor began an extensive treatment plan of surgeries and interventions that continues to this day. Surgical repairs will not be complete until after he has stopped growing. Connor’s condition also affects his speech, hearing, and social emotional well-being. In addition, Connor has a connective tissue disorder that prevents the active teen from participating in contact sports. Still, Connor’s can-do spirit and supportive family help him to find many ways to pursue his passions. Connor umpires for youth baseball, and acts as a PE mentor for other kids with disabilities at school. Most of all, Connor is a golfer. He maintains a busy training schedule and hopes to one day become a pro. He volunteers with an organization that helps people with disabilities discover the game of golf. In addition, with his family, Connor is part of a large local annual fundraiser, a golf tournament that has raised more than $200,000 for Shriners Hospitals for Children — Chicago.

Besides inspiration, the pros also included some practical golf tips in their video for Connor – “Hit it hard,” offered Snedeker. After watching the pros speak to him personally, Connor said, “That’s awesome.” Later, the 14-year-old added, “I watch them all on TOUR all the time. And that’s awesome advice. It was cool to get a personal message from them… Thank you so much to the PGA TOUR. This is an awesome opportunity. Those were awesome videos. It is something I’ll never forget.”