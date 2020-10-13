TruGreen supports First Tee College Scholarship Program, opening doors to next generation of scientific leaders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – TruGreen , the nation’s leading lawn care provider, and First Tee , a youth development organization using golf as a catalyst for personal growth, today announced a new partnership supporting the expansion of the First Tee College Scholarship Program to include alumni pursuing careers in agronomy, plant science and other science-based professions.

With TruGreen as a Trustee, this program expansion will provide First Tee alumni with valuable opportunities to incorporate their learnings and leadership development into a career in the sciences. First Tee College Scholarship Program pairs First Tee alumni with dedicated, trained adult mentors who help encourage and guide them throughout the college experience, including virtual and in-person meetups. TruGreen associates will serve as mentors and contribute to professional development and educational sessions, helping to share industry knowledge and science-based expertise with the students. The program also provides scholarships up to $5,000 per year for four years, and scholars will receive assistance with internships and full-time employment placement post-graduation.

“At TruGreen, we’re committed to our mission to Live Life Outside through the local expertise we offer our customers along with our contributions to local communities,” said John Cowles, President & CEO of TruGreen. “Our partnership with First Tee allows us to support deserving students across the country as they pursue their dreams of higher education while sharing our love of the outdoors with the next generation of leaders.”

At the end of September, TruGreen previewed its commitment to First Tee with an $80,000 donation to First Tee — Greater Philadelphia to support their Drive for the Future Initiative. With this contribution, the John F. Byrne Golf Club will be transformed into an innovative outdoor classroom, serving as the heart of First Tee’s educational and character development programs in northeast Philadelphia.

“Pursuing a college degree is both competitive and challenging for today’s graduating high school students,” said Greg McLaughlin, First Tee CEO. “We're grateful for TruGreen’s commitment to young adults through our First Tee College Scholarship Program. Through this meaningful partnership, we will be able to support additional First Tee alumni through their college experience while leveraging the vast resources of TruGreen and its dedicated employees.”

First Tee is a youth development organization that enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges. By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with a life skills curriculum, we create active learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence and resilience that kids can carry to everything they do. These character education programs are offered at golf courses, schools and youth centers in all 50 states and at six international locations.

Applications will open to First Tee students in early 2021. For more information on First Tee or the First Tee College Scholarship Program, visit firsttee.org .