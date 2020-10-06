ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD to support charitable efforts through sale of tournament merchandise

The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD will raise charitable dollars through the sale of official tournament merchandise, starting from Monday, September 28.

A total of 10 official tournament merchandise items available in a number of different colors and size options will be available on ZOZOTOWN ( https://zozo.jp/ ) the online fashion retail website operated by ZOZO Inc., title sponsor of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD. Merchandise sales will be limited to Japan only.

In addition to the official tournament merchandise donations, during the tournament week, a portion of all sales on ZOZOGOLF ( https://zozo.jp/zozogolf/ ), a zone specializing in golf merchandise and features a variety of popular golf brand apparel, will also be donated to medical institutions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, among other initiatives, and to help further the development of the golf industry.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 2, a raffle/auction to purchase a variety of autographed goods and player-used tournament items from this year’s ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD is scheduled, with proceeds being donated back to charity.

ZOZO has also partnered with the organization, “Sherwood Cares”, and plans to give back to the people of California and the local Sherwood community, who have worked closely with ZOZO in hosting the tournament at Sherwood Country Club.

The tournament, which was launched as Japan’s first official PGA TOUR tournament last October, will be played at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California Oct. 22-25 for this year only, instead of returning to Japan due to logistical challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiger Woods, who tied Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA TOUR wins when he triumphed at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan last year, will defend his title at Sherwood. The American legend will aim to reach win No. 83 at Sherwood, a venue where he has won five times previously.

Other stars who have committed to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD include 2020 FedExCup champion Dustin Johnson, World No. 2 Jon Rahm, 18-time PGA TOUR winner Rory McIlroy and Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama, who finished runner-up to Woods at last year’s tournament.

ZOZO Inc. believes in the positive influence and power of golf, which is loved by people of all ages, genders and nationalities, and lives up to its corporate philosophy “Make the world a better place, bring smiles to the world – Be unique, be equal.”