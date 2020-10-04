First responder and tournament committee co-chair continues family legacy of giving back in local community

Ken Peters has a deeply rooted connection to serving in his local community. For more than 35 years, he has followed his father’s footsteps contributing his time as a Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, volunteer and as a front-line worker in the local community, making the act of giving back a true family tradition.

Peters’ father was one of the very first emergency medical service (EMS) volunteers and one of the first paramedics certified in the state of Ohio to provide medical care for the Memorial Tournament. Peters also followed in his father’s path in becoming a fire fighter and serving as an emergency medical technician (EMT). He now serves as the Memorial Tournament EMS Co-Chair and says tradition is an important reason for his volunteering.

Being on the front line, Peters notes there are extensive challenges to address in the current COVID-19 environment.

“There are a lot more questions we ask people now – whether it be on the street or at the tournament to find out where they've been – including whether they have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 and whether they wear a mask. We have also had to change the type of personal protective equipment worn and medical protocols used depending on whether we are inside or outside.”

Peters has even taken some of his personal vacation time to volunteer his time for the Memorial Tournament throughout the year to address changing needs for players and fans, especially in the time of COVID-19 to ensure proper protocols are in place.

Volunteers like Ken are sharing their personal motivations for volunteering as part of the I Volunteer Because initiative, which is part of the 2020 PGA TOUR Volunteer Appreciation Program sponsored by Myrbetriq® (mirabegron). This programming recognizes the dedication of PGA TOUR volunteers and highlights ways people can help local organizations in need at this critical time.

Myrbetriq® (mirabegron) is a prescription medicine manufactured by Astellas Pharma US, Inc. Astellas first became a PGA TOUR partner in early 2013 and has been proud to partner with the PGA TOUR as both organizations share a deep commitment to the power of volunteerism and recognize the powerful impact made by giving back in local communities.

