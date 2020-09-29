‘Amazing Aubrey’ embracing role as Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals National Champion

“Being a Champion has been a lot harder than it used to be (due to the pandemic),” she said.

Although travel plans as a Champion have changed, the Children’s Miracle Network has offered to expand her role as a National Champion until May of 2022 in the hopes that, once travel allows, she will be able to greatly affect all with her fun-loving energy.

“I’m excited they have extended my time as a Champion,” said Armstrong, “because I get to do what I love, longer.”

The Children’s Miracle Network has continued to find several ways to help spread Armstrong’s smiling face for all to see. One creative way was giving her the opportunity to be on the Cheerios cereal box, which is available for purchase at Costco in support of raising additional funds for the hospitals.

Armstrong has been a great fit for this role and all it exemplifies as a true Champion.

With her extension, she’s looking forward to visiting hospitals again – soon, she hopes.

“I love to meet people, get to know them and shake their hands,” she said.

Armstrong’s big personality doesn’t just stay within the Children’s Miracle Network. It extends to the golf course, too.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship – this week’s stop on the PGA TOUR – Armstrong is known as the bubbly, bright and personable young lady who had the opportunity to caddie for Cameron Champ, now her favorite golfer, during the 2019 Wednesday Pro-Am.

That was one of a couple special surprises out on the course for Armstrong last year. To tee it up, she was invited to a clinic on-site, where PGA TOUR player Doc Redman gave her a few tips on how to swing a golf club – and a new hat.

“I golf now more with my dad because a few players helped me and taught me how to play,” said Armstrong.

That wasn’t all. Of course, that was when Redman pulled out what would be an extra-special moment from up his sleeve – that Armstrong would caddie for Champ to start the Pro-Am the following day.

“You think you can help him out and caddie for him on the first?” Redman asked.

“I can do that, yes!” Armstrong answered.

With that came the start of her friendship with Champ.

“I love her energy,” Champ said.

Since their first interaction, Armstrong began watching more golf on TV to cheer on Champ. In addition, she was the one to welcome Champ back on the tee when the TOUR made its return from the pandemic.

Armstrong looks forward to a reunion with Champ at some point, where the caddie will have just one question for her favorite player:

“Are you going to aim left, or right?”

Before ending her Pro-Am day in 2019, TOUR player Joaquin Neimann signed a golf ball and placed it in her hands, among the many memories that Armstrong still talks about to this day.

In 2020, she’ll have a chance to make more memories at the Sanderson Farms Championship. On Sunday of tournament week, Armstrong and her father, Brad, will serve as Honorary Observers, enjoying the final round of competition inside the ropes.

“I’m excited,” said Armstrong, “to see all the players and walk along side of them.”