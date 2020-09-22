-
IMPACT
TGR Foundation launches Bid with Purpose, Giving Challenge fundraisers to further expand online learning resources
September 22, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- September 22, 2020
The unprecedented pandemic of COVID-19 has challenged the way educators teach and how students learn.
With a shift to remote learning, there have been newly-presented limits of access to quality educational resources, especially in under-resourced schools and high-needs communities. Recognizing this need, the TGR Foundation has substantially expanded its free online learning resources to these communities and has continuously introduced new lessons online each month.
To support this initiative, two new fundraisers – TGR EXP: Bid with Purpose and the Giving Challenge – have been created to help serve youth through education, as funds are critical for the foundation to provide free programs.
The first fundraiser, Bid with Purpose, is an online auction which includes authentic Tiger Woods signed memorabilia and dynamic golf experiences. The auction is currently live and ends at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 25th.
A few of the auction items for golf lovers include a 2019 signed Masters pin flag, a signed print from the ZOZO Championship, a golf experience at Diamante – Bluejack National, a Full Swing golf simulator and a TaylorMade Kingdom fitting experience.
Click here for a link to the auction page to see the full list of items available.
The second fundraiser, the Giving Challenge, is a public challenge to raise $30,000 by September 25th with all funds matched by Coca-Cola. Donations will provide vital funding to continue expanding remote learning resources to underserved students, their families, teachers and schools through the TGR Foundation.
Donations can be made at TGRFoundation.org/givingchallenge.
All proceeds from Bid with Purpose and the Giving Challenge benefit the TGR Foundation's mission to support youth through free education and ongoing efforts to continue providing free digital education programs and resources to under-resourced students and teachers displaced from school during the pandemic.
A full list of the TGR Foundation’s online learning resources are available at http://www.tgrfoundation.org.
