Wounded hero virtually presented a mortgage-free home at TOUR Championship

TOUR Championship continues the tradition of supporting our nation’s combat-wounded veterans with a mortgage-free home presentation.

A retired and decorated U.S. Military veteran, twice wounded in combat, was honored, virtually, for his service and sacriﬁce through Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Homes4WoundedHeroes program during the TOUR Championship PGA TOUR golf tournament. The hero and his family were awarded a mortgage-free home in Augusta, Georgia, and they will receive three years of family and financial mentorship.

Our hero is retired U.S. Army Sergeant Sean Falcon, a two-time recipient of the Purple Heart for being wounded twice while supporting combat operations.

“At this year’s TOUR Championship, we are proud to be a part of this virtual event where the PGA TOUR sponsors come together to support one of our nation’s combat-wounded heroes: Purple Heart recipient, retired U.S. Army Sergeant Sean Falcon. Congratulations on your 3 years of family and financial mentorship and welcome home,” said Allison Fillmore, Executive Director of the TOUR Championship.

The home awarded to Sergeant Falcon and his family was donated by Wells Fargo to Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Homes4WoundedHeroes program. The family’s 3-year mentoring program was made possible with the generous sponsorship of Humana Military. The home is ranch style with almost 2,500 sq. ft, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The home and mentorship will help provide a cornerstone of support as the Falcon family transitions from the military life to their new civilian life.

The virtual presentation at the TOUR Championship was sponsored by Humana Military and made possible by support from Birdies for the Brave.

Brenda Fears, TRICARE Community Liaison with Humana Military comments, “We are honored to serve Sergeant Falcon, one of our nation’s heroes who was wounded, not once but twice, on the battlefield while deployed to Afghanistan. You are a patriot who joined the U.S. Army to serve your country and we are proud of the opportunity to properly welcome you home, by sponsoring your 3 years of family and financial mentorship that comes with you receiving your mortgage-free home.”

Sean Falcon was born and raised in South Carolina and joined the South Carolina Army National Guard in 1989. Serving on and off through the years, he ended up with over 20 years in the U.S. Army. He started his military service as a 19D (nineteen delta) Cavalry Scout and then became a 21B (twenty-one bravo) Combat Engineer. During his time in the Army, Sean was deployed twice to Afghanistan. During his last deployment, he was wounded on Sept. 5, 2010, but despite being wounded by enemy actions, he rejoined his unit and would later be wounded again in combat on Feb. 15, 2011. Sergeant Falcon continued to serve his country another 4 years until he retired in 2016.

Ken Eakes, Executive Director of Military Warriors Support Foundation, comments: “At Military Warriors Support Foundation, we’re proud to provide many programs that support our combat-wounded heroes…and at this year’s historic TOUR Championship we are especially honored to collaborate with some amazing partners; Wells Fargo, who’s donating the mortgage-free home; as well as Humana who is sponsoring our three year mentoring program. Again, thank you Sergeant Falcon for your service and it’s an honor to serve you.”

Sean and his wife Lira [pronounced Lee-rah] have two children. “I plan to focus on healing and raising my family. I won’t let my injuries control my life,” Sean comments. “I’d just like to thank everybody that was involved, Military Warriors Support Foundation, Humana Military, Wells Fargo & the PGA TOUR for the donation of my home. Since we have received the house, we have become a lot more independent…I’m gonna try to start my own little nonprofit to give back a little bit, as I know how it made me feel when there are organizations out there that care.”

“Since 2012, Wells Fargo has donated more 400 homes valued at over $60 million to veterans in all 50 states. We’re honored to provide the home being donated to Retired Sergeant Sean Falcon and his family,” says Robert Horn, Region Bank President for Wells Fargo Bank., “Sean, as a combat veteran myself, I want to thank you for your service and on behalf of all our team members at Wells Fargo, thank you and welcome home.”