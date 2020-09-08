  • IMPACT

    Astellas sponsorship of the PGA TOUR enables Blessings in a Backpack to help in preventing childhood hunger in 21 U.S. cities

  • Blessings in a Backpack provides food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry. (Courtesy of Astellas)Blessings in a Backpack provides food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry. (Courtesy of Astellas)