IMPACT
Astellas sponsorship of the PGA TOUR enables Blessings in a Backpack to help in preventing childhood hunger in 21 U.S. cities
September 08, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Blessings in a Backpack provides food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry. (Courtesy of Astellas)
Blessings in a Backpack, an organization dedicated to providing weekend meals for food-insecure elementary school students, is expanding its weekend meal support program to weekdays for students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This effort is made possible in part by the PGA TOUR Volunteer Appreciation Program, sponsored by Myrbetriq® (mirabegron), which will support the packing and delivery of nutritious food-filled backpacks — with the addition of hygiene kits and masks — to 16,800 students in 21 U.S. PGA TOUR tournament locations this year.
As closures caused by COVID-19 lead to a rise in unemployment and poverty, 18 million children are projected to experience food insecurity. That is one in four children who do not get the daily food they need. Blessings in a Backpack helps to bridge this gap by mobilizing communities, individuals and resources to provide food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry. This includes the belief that every child should have the nourishment they need to learn and grow — regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability, or socioeconomic background.
For each of the 21 tournament locations, Astellas, the manufacturer of Myrbetriq, is making a $5,000 donation to Blessings in a Backpack to fund backpack assembly and distribution, and to help support the charitable organization’s mission of making sure children do not go hungry.
Blessings in a Backpack also has used practicality and creativity to evolve how it is distributing its food amidst extensive temporary school closures due to COVID-19. Deliveries previously made to school sites are now made by school buses or at drop-offs at other neighborhood pickup locations to help ensure the safety of volunteers and the children receiving the meals and adhere to local and state guidelines.
“Blessings in a Backpack is committed to making sure kids affected by the COVID-19 school closures will continue to receive the weekend food that they depend on,” said Brooke Wiseman, chief executive officer, Blessings in a Backpack. “We are adapting during this challenging time to ensure kids have the nourishment they need to learn and grow.”
In addition to the assembly and distribution support, Astellas employees are helping to brighten the days of the students receiving the backpacks by creating notes of support and encouragement placed inside the backpacks.
“The children love getting note cards because they feel such positivity knowing other people care about them,” said Wiseman.
This is the second year the PGA TOUR Volunteer Appreciation program is supporting Blessings in a Backpack’s important work. More than 35,000 backpacks will have been distributed by year-end through the program’s continued support.
“Astellas is proud to partner with the PGA TOUR and help organizations like Blessings in a Backpack in making such an inspiring difference in combatting childhood hunger,” said John Colucci, assistant director of urology marketing at Astellas. “Volunteerism and charitable giving are at the core of the Astellas culture, and we share the PGA TOUR’s commitment to helping people in need in local communities, particularly in a time of such need.”
The PGA TOUR Volunteer Appreciation Program focuses on honoring volunteerism in more than two dozen selected tournament communities in celebration of the power of giving back. This includes the I Volunteer Because initiative, which shares volunteers’ motivations for giving back as part of a season-long celebration of the power of charitable service, as well as additional ways to honor the talent and dedication of the TOUR’s more than 100,000 volunteers nationwide.
