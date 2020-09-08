Astellas PGA TOUR sponsorship honors volunteerism beyond the golf course during COVID-19

For many volunteers, supporting organizations in local communities is deeply personal. It was the same for Bob Dow, vice president of advancement for First Tee, who first started volunteering for the PGA TOUR in 2011 when his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. He has not stopped since.

“I volunteer to make a difference and to give back,” said Dow. “If you can touch the hearts of others and improve the lives of people who can never repay you, then you’ve done your job and life is good.”

Dow’s volunteering experience began with amateur golf events and expanded to PGA TOUR tournaments including: The Barclays, THE NORTHERN TRUST, Presidents Cup, THE PLAYERS Championship, and The Chubb Classic. He also participated and won the PGA TOUR Volunteer Challenge sponsored by Myrbetriq® (mirabegron), at The Barclays and THE NORTHERN TRUST tournaments in 2017. As the winner, Dow presented a $10,000 donation on behalf of Astellas Pharma US, Inc., to each tournament’s chosen charity as well as a special $5,000 donation to the American Cancer Society (ACS) each time. He went on to become part of the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign and later joined the board of advisors for the Long Island chapter of the ACS.

“The most fulfilling feeling is doing something for someone else who cannot and paying it forward no matter how small the gesture. It does more for that person than you know,” Dow notes.

As a company with a strong commitment to changing tomorrow by volunteering to make a meaningful difference in local communities, Astellas is proud to celebrate volunteers like Dow as Astellas kicks off its seventh year of partnership with the PGA TOUR, which has included diverse initiatives for which Myrbetriq has been a proud sponsor.

Dow’s story is one of the many identified through the I Volunteer Because initiative, which is part of the PGA TOUR Volunteer Appreciation program, sponsored by Myrbetriq. The partnership has offered PGA TOUR volunteers at nationwide tournaments the opportunity to share their motivations for volunteering in their local communities.

As part of I Volunteer Because, PGA TOUR tournaments this year will recognize the dedication of volunteers who continue to give both on and off the greens as new on-course measures are put in place amidst COVID-19. Participating tournaments also will offer an I Volunteer Because virtual community engagement kit to its tournament volunteers with no-contact ways to give back to organizations in need.

Dow wants people to know they can make a difference during COVID-19 and that the needs are particularly challenging during the pandemic.

“Diseases impact lives,” said Dow. “We need to continue to support initiatives around these issues and not lose sight of the fact that the future of our society is dependent on the ability of all of us to make a difference.”

“The Astellas partnership with the PGA TOUR reflects a shared and deeply held commitment to volunteerism,” said John Colucci, assistant director of urology marketing at Astellas. “This year, it’s more important than ever to recognize the powerful impact we make by giving back to our local communities and highlight how volunteers continue to make significant contributions to these efforts.”

The partnership also will help provide more than 16,800 backpacks filled with nutritional food and supplies to support children in need of meal support through Blessings in a Backpack, an organization that mobilizes communities, individuals and resources to provide food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry. As part of this effort, $5,000 will be donated by Astellas to Blessings in a Backpack at each of 21 participating tournament locations to help ensure that this extraordinary organization can continue its mission of eliminating childhood hunger.