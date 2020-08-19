-
FedEx donates $100,000 to Heart to Heart International’s COVID-19 relief efforts through Thomas, Cauley birdie challenge
August 20, 2020
By Jamie Handy, PGATOUR.COM
FedEx is joining forces with Heart to Heart International to donate $100,000 towards their ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts. They’ll do so this week by starting off the FedExCup Playoffs at THE NORTHERN TRUST with a birdie challenge between two PGA TOUR players.
Justin Thomas – the 2017 FedExCup Champion, who enters this year’s Playoffs ranked No. 1 in the FedExCup – and his close friend and fellow University of Alabama golf product, Bud Cauley (No. 80), will compete to donate the $100,000 to Heart to Heart International in their name. The player that makes the most birdies, or better, at the end of the tournament will ultimately win that right.
“We are incredibly thankful for our relationship with FedEx and for this donation. Through this kind of generosity, we are better positioned to fight COVID-19 and work to stop the transmission of the virus,” said Kim Carroll, CEO of Heart to Heart International. “That is why Heart to Heart International was founded, and we are so grateful to our supporters and partners for making it possible.”
“This birdie challenge at the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs is a great way to bring visibility to Heart to Heart International and provide them additional financial support,” said Jenny Robertson, SVP of Integrated Marketing and Communications at FedEx.
In support of the positive impact that FedEx and Heart to Heart International have on their communities, Thomas and Cauley will be wearing special shoes during THE NORTHERN TRUST that highlight the relief efforts of the two organizations. The shoes were designed by Roly Padron at Nomad Customs.
“Nomad Customs does an unbelievable job, whether it’s a simple or complex design,” Thomas said. “I wore the shoes they did in Memphis, and I’m hoping these shoes will bring some more good vibes for an even better cause.”
The shoes have been designed in red and purple, for Heart to Heart International and FedEx, respectively, to both represent the partnership and FedEx Cares’ global community engagement program.
That relationship between FedEx and Heart to Heart International has been instrumental throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, the partners have helped to deliver a vast amount of PPE (personal protection equipment) to communities in need.
Even further, the relationship, which started in 1995 between FedEx and Heart to Heart International, began so they could work together to respond to disasters around the world, delivering more than $2 billion worth of medicines and supplies to 131 countries.
This collaboration strengthens communities through improving access to healthcare, providing humanitarian development and administering crisis relief worldwide. Based on identified need, Heart to Heart International delivers shipments of essential relief supplies and deploys experienced and self-sufficient teams of credentialed health care practitioners, disaster response personnel and logisticians to facilitate the provision of direct patient care.
From the beginning of the pandemic, Heart to Heart International has relied on FedEx to ship masks from China over to their distribution center in Kansas. With the partnership, Heart to Heart International has been able to distribute more than 170,000 medical masks to healthcare workers in Kansas City.
Other local areas in Kansas have also been helped with the distribution of these masks, along with a few towns in the neighboring state of Missouri.
“FedEx is proud to work with Heart to Heart International year-round in support of their humanitarian relief efforts,” Robertson said. “By making our powerful global logistics and distribution network available to them, we increase their capacity to serve people in need.”
