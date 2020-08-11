  • IMPACT

    Golf Canada partners with First Tee to establish First Tee – Canada

    Global youth development program will launch in 2021 with a goal to open regional chapters across Canada through 2023

  • PGA of Canada to lead the national training of coaches to introduce First Tee youth development curriculum. (Courtesy of First Tee)PGA of Canada to lead the national training of coaches to introduce First Tee youth development curriculum. (Courtesy of First Tee)