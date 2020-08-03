-
IMPACT
2020 Valero Texas Open will contribute more than $14 million to charity
Despite tournament’s cancellation, community support endures
August 03, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Champions fore Charity distributed funds to 149 charities and schools in 2020. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the Valero Texas Open, like it did so many prominent events across the country, but it didn’t stop the tournament’s legacy of giving back. Business partners, sponsors and individual donors of the tournament through its associated Benefit for Children and Champions fore Charity efforts still contributed more than $14 million in net proceeds for charitable organizations throughout south Texas and across the United States.
“Although we couldn’t celebrate crowning a champion this year, our commitment to our communities never wavered,” said Eric Fisher, Valero Senior Vice President-Wholesale Marketing and International Commercial Operations and the 2020 Valero Texas Open Tournament Chair. “None of this would be possible without so many incredibly generous groups who, despite the tournament’s cancellation, continued to provide their support because they share in our mission of caring for communities coast to coast.”
Given the urgency of need and enormous demand for social services in the communities where Valero operates, officials will be expediting the disbursement of Benefit for Children funding this year. The leadership in San Antonio and at its refineries and ethanol plants will be selecting the charities in their communities in order to provide immediate funds these organizations desperately need. Champions fore Charity recently distributed funds to 149 charities and schools that participated in the 2020 fundraising campaign.
“We are blessed by our long-standing relationships with our tournament and Benefit for Children sponsors,” said Joe Gorder, Valero Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This year’s charitable contribution is evidence that we are stronger together.”
