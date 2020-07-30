The Children’s Foundation formalizes partnership with First Tee

DETROIT – The Children’s Foundation and First Tee announce today a formalized partnership. The Foundation will operate First Tee – Greater Detroit to continue providing valuable programmatic services and develop new tools and methods to fulfill its mission and reach more youth.

Consistent with The Children’s Foundation’s mission to improve the health and wellness of children and families in Michigan and beyond, First Tee enables youth in Detroit to build their strength of character through the game of golf. First Tee - Greater Detroit is one of the organization’s first established chapters.

For 23 years, First Tee has worked with schools, parents, and the community, to provide active learning experiences that help youth build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that they can carry to everything they do. The program seamlessly integrates the game of golf with a life skills curriculum that progresses through seven levels for kids ages five to 18. By partnering with The Children’s Foundation, First Tee will broaden their reach and increase programming to have a lasting impact on children and youth.

“The Children’s Foundation is committed to providing programs that offer lifelong skills that will prepare children and young adults for fulfilling, safe and rewarding lives,” said, Lawrence J. Burns, President & CEO. “First Tee has an outstanding history of providing meaningful programs that help empower kids through a lifetime of new challenges and personal growth. It is a great fit.”

“Youth today are facing more challenges than ever before, and this powerful collaboration with The Children’s Foundation in the City of Detroit will position us to help reach more kids with our youth development and character-building programs,” said Greg McLaughlin, First Tee CEO. “We are excited that this partnership will enable more young people to pursue their dreams and be prepared for the future.”

An ongoing strategic initiative of The Children’s Foundation is creating a network of affiliates that are mission consistent with The Foundation. Current affiliations include the Jamie Daniels Foundation, the Paul W. Smith Charities, along with founding partner the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation. The Foundation will now add First Tee to this growing list.

“When we consider bringing on a new initiative, the decision isn’t taken lightly,” said Matt Friedman, Board Chairman at The Children’s Foundation. “First Tee certainly aligns with The Foundation’s mission as well as our strategy to make a profound, long-term impact on the community. We look forward to watching First Tee’s continued success and what will come as a result of our collaboration.”