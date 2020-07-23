  • IMPACT

    Nathan Dryer, 18, donates Make-A-Wish to First Tee-Northern Michigan

  Nathan Dryer asked to give $5,000 to the First Tee - Northern Michigan to offset the lack of fundraising events the local chapter was able to host this year due to COVID-19.