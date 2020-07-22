Safety, a word more important than ever at this year’s Charles Schwab Challenge

With a long hiatus of live golf competition due to COVID-19, the successful return of the PGA TOUR was contingent on following its updated Health and Safety protocols.

The Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas was the first tournament on the revised 2019-2020 TOUR schedule to resume play, meaning it was critical to adhere to these new health and safety guidelines in order to mitigate as much risk for COVID-19 as possible.

With that, it was to no surprise that the tournament allowed only essential staff on-site and that some would need to wear masks and gloves while working, utilize the hand sanitizer station and follow the ‘Safety Signage’ implemented by the tournament.

Volunteers are known at TOUR tournaments to be an integral part of each event and, at the Charles Schwab Challenge, an even more crucial group of volunteers came together to create the Volunteer Safety Committee.

The committee was comprised of 12 Volunteer Chairpersons from displaced/non-essential committees, with the goal of fully managing many of the Health and Safety protocols, as well as to organizing and managing inventory and distribution/replenishment of all PPE (personal protection equipment) supplies provided by the TOUR and tournament.

Together, the 12 committee members had over 100 years of service with the tournament.

“I have been with the tournament on a volunteer basis for about 10-12 years now. The Safety Committee was made up of those who have had big roles in the past and we have revamped this tournament. I volunteer because I love this community around us and I love what this tournament brings to Fort Worth,” said Stacy Hamilton, Safety Committee volunteer.

With the remainder of the 2019-2020 tournaments watching carefully at each step the Charles Schwab Challenge took to ensure risks were minimized, the tournament and volunteers took their new health and safety assignments extremely seriously.

These protocols included educating Committee Chairpersons on messaging to volunteers about Mask Requirements and Social Distancing, managing the entire supply of PPE for the week per the Distribution Guide, pre-packing Health and Safety Welcome Kits for volunteers, caddies and players in Ziploc Bags, among others.

Along with the on-site volunteers, local TCU nursing students gave their time to help maintain the Safety Protocols at the valet service provided by the tournament.

It was no small duty for all entities involved at the Charles Schwab Challenge. However, with the commitment and passion for health and safety protocols displayed by volunteers and tournament staff, their efforts had a large impact moving forward with the return to golf.

For the community, it was reassuring that the charitable funds could still be raised to give back to local non-profits while doing so in a safe manner.

“I volunteer because I care and love the Fort Worth community,” said Amy Hailey, Safety Committee volunteer.