IMPACT
APGA Tour heads to World Golf Village as 2020 season continues in St. Augustine
-
July 07, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- July 07, 2020
- Tim O'Neal won the APGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open. (Courtesy of APGA Tour)
Editor’s note: The PGA TOUR has financially supported the APGA Tour since 2012. In recent years, APGA tournaments have been hosted at TPC courses, and this past January, in conjunction with the Farmers Insurance Open. APGA winners receive Monday qualifying scholarships for the Korn Ferry Tour and their Lexus Cup winner receives a full scholarship through Korn Ferry Tour Q-School* (* N/A in 2020).
The Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) 2020 season continues this week in St. Augustine Florida, with the APGA Tour at World Golf Village Thursday and Friday, July 9-10.
The tournament will be conducted under social-distancing and health/safety guidelines in conjunction with regional authorities as the two-day event is contested on the Slammer & Squire golf course adjacent to the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Slammer & Squire was designed by architect Bobby Weed along with Hall of Fame members Sam Snead and Gene Sarazen.
J.P. Thornton of Houston won the APGA Tour at TPC Sugarloaf June 23 as the tour resumed play following the suspension of activity that limited all sports. In January, Tim O’Neal of Savannah, Georgia, won the APGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open and Willie Mack of Flint, Michigan, won the APGA Tour at Crossings at Carlsbad.Willie Mack won the APGA Tour at Crossings at Carlsbad. (Courtesy of APGA Tour)
The APGA burst into the pro sports spotlight in January when the Farmers Insurance Open® (FIO) hosted a tournament during the annual PGA TOUR stop at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California. The FIO included all APGA Tour players and officials in club house access, hospitality, and media operations throughout the week.
The 27-hole APGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open competition, organized in collaboration with the PGA TOUR, Farmers® and The Century Club of San Diego, took place on the Torrey Pines North golf course while the best players in the world were competing in the third round of the Open on Torrey Pines South. The exposure resulted in major print, digital, and TV media coverage about the 11-year-old tour and its mission of bringing diversity to the highest levels of professional golf in conjunction with the PGA TOUR, Farmers Insurance®, Lexus and other supporting organizations.
Tony Finau, Harold Varner and Joseph Bramlett are among the players who competed on the APGA Tour enroute to careers on the PGA TOUR.
The APGA Tour Presented by Lexus is a nonprofit organization with the mission of bringing greater diversity to the game of golf. Now in its 11th year, the tour consists of nine events offering over $250,000 prize money.Adrian Stills, Michael Cooper, Willie Mack lll, and Cole Smith during a check presentation ceremony (Courtesy of APGA Tour)
Season-to-date results and upcoming schedule listed below:
Date Tournament Location Winner Jan. 23 APGA Tour at Crossings at Carlsbad Crossings at Carlsbad – Carlsbad, Calif. Willie Mack Jan. 25 APGA Tour at Farmers Insurance Open Torrey Pines – La Jolla, Calif. Tim O’Neal June 22-23 APGA Tour at TPC Sugarloaf: Presented by Lexus TPC Sugarloaf – Duluth, Ga. J.P. Thornton July 9-10 APGA Tour at World Golf Village: Presented by Lexus World Golf Village – St. Augustine, Fla. -- July 13-14 APGA Tour at Dubsdread: Presented by Lexus Dubsdread Golf Course – Orlando, Fla. -- Aug. 16-17 APGA Tour Chicago: Presented by Lexus Harborside International Golf Center – Starboard – Chicago -- Aug. 30 APGA Tour at Chester Washington: Presented by Lexus Chester Washington Golf Course – Los Angeles -- Aug. 31-Sept. 1 APGA Tour at Pacific Palms Resort: Presented by Lexus Pacific Palms Resort, City of Industry, Calif.
--
Oct. 11-13 APGA Tour Black College Classic Pacific Palms Resort, City of Industry, Calif.
--
