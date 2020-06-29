  • IMPACT

    Astellas sponsorship of the PGA TOUR enables 'Blessings in a Backpack' to help preventing childhood hunger in 21 U.S. cities

  For each of the 21 tournament locations, Astellas, the manufacturer of Myrbetriq, is making a $5,000 donation to Blessings in a Backpack to fund backpack assembly and distribution.