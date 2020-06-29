Astellas sponsorship of the PGA TOUR enables 'Blessings in a Backpack' to help preventing childhood hunger in 21 U.S. cities

Blessings in a Backpack, an organization dedicated to providing weekend meals for food-insecure elementary school students, is expanding its weekend meal support program to weekdays for students affected by summer school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This effort is made possible in part by the PGA TOUR Volunteer Appreciation Program, sponsored by Myrbetriq® (mirabegron), which will support the packing and delivery of nutritious food-filled backpacks – with the addition of hygiene kits and masks -- to 16,800 students in 21 U.S. PGA TOUR tournament locations this year.

More than 11 million children in the United States live in food insecure homes, and one in seven children do not get the daily food they need. Blessings in a Backpack helps to bridge this gap by mobilizing communities, individuals and resources to provide food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry. This includes the belief that every child should have the nourishment they need to learn and grow — regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability, or socioeconomic background.

For each of the 21 tournament locations, Astellas, the manufacturer of Myrbetriq, is making a $5,000 donation to Blessings in a Backpack to fund backpack assembly and distribution, and help support the charitable organization’s mission of making sure children do not go hungry.

Blessings in a Backpack also has used practicality and creativity to evolve how it is distributing its food amidst extensive temporary school closures due to COVID-19. Deliveries previously made to school sites are now made by school buses or at drop-offs at other neighborhood pickup locations to help ensure the safety of volunteers and the children receiving the meals and adhere to local and state guidelines.