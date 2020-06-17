Community impact of RBC Heritage felt across South Carolina, beyond

It was March 13, at approximately 6:30 p.m., when KershawHealth Medical Center first received word.

It was a positive COVID-19 test result, and they needed to contact any team members who’d been providing direct care to the patient.

That team member was Deborah Jones, a Sleep Lab Technician of three years with KershawHealth. The day after the hospital received the patient’s positive test, they received Deborah’s as well. Fortunately, a few days after being admitted to the COVID-19 unit at the hospital, Deborah was discharged to her Elgin, SC, home to care for her elderly father.

It was March 21, the same day of Deborah’s discharge, that her father was then admitted.

After initially being brought in with pneumonia, Deborah’s dad, Richard Lee Jones, too, tested positive for COVID-19. After several days of inpatient care, he was discharged home on oxygen before, sadly, passing due to complications from COVID-19 on March 30.

It was May 7, however, when Deborah was able to return to work.

Deborah’s KershawHealth family welcomed her back with open arms – and, of course, a red carpet. She had learned firsthand – twice – what this terrible disease could do, and was right back to working the frontlines to meet the needs of those most impacted since the pandemic began.

“Debbie is one of our dedicated technologists that gives her all each and every day, and believes in providing patient-centered care to each and every one that she touches,” said Susan Burroughs, Chief Operating Officer of KershawHealth. “We are fortunate to have her as part of our team.”

At this week’s PGA TOUR stop at the RBC Heritage, Deborah – and her father’s memory – will be honored in a unique way. As a continuation of last week’s efforts at the Charles Schwab Challenge and extending through the Travelers Championship, the names of local frontline workers fighting COVID-19 will be featured on the back of players’ caddie bibs, alongside their own.

As for Deborah? She’ll see her name beside that of the defending FedExCup Champion and No. 1 player in the world, Rory McIlroy, as the 151 players in the field will represent 151 different frontline workers from across South Carolina.

“It’s a most unexpected surprise,” Deborah said, “and an honor that I am grateful for in remembrance of my father.”

It’s the privilege of the RBC Heritage and PGA TOUR to shine a light on local heroes like Deborah.

Thanks to the efforts of RBC – which has committed nearly $10 million globally to fight COVID-19 – and the RBC Heritage, this light, however, will be just one of many this week on South Carolina.

A commitment to golf

RBC’s commitment to the game of golf is well-known in Canada, where RBC supports Golf Canada, the RBC Canadian Open, the RBC PGA Scramble, and development programs for young golfers across the country.

What’s lesser known in Canada is the global financial institution’s commitment to the RBC Heritage, a tournament that found itself in jeopardy several years ago after its previous title sponsor left. RBC stepped in to create the beginning of a strong partnership that has lasted since 2012.

“With a few years under our belt as the title sponsor of the RBC Canadian Open, we recognized the power of the game of golf to build meaningful, long-term client relationships and connect with our communities,” said Mary DePaoli, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of RBC. “Becoming the title sponsor of the RBC Heritage in 2012 presented an opportunity for us to have a similar impact in the South Carolina community while also driving brand awareness in the United States, our second home market.

“With any partnership, there is always a feeling out period. The Heritage is rich in history, and we wanted to ensure we honored that through our sponsorship. …Now, with nearly 10 years as the title sponsor of the RBC Heritage, this tournament continues to be a core component of our business strategy and reflection of our purpose and values.”

Current Team RBC Ambassadors have won the RBC Heritage five times since 2010 – including Jim Furyk (2010, 2015), Brandt Snedeker (2011), Graeme McDowell (2013) and Matt Kuchar (2014).

“We could not be more thankful for our partnership with RBC,” said Steve Wilmot, President of the Heritage Classic Foundation. “They truly understand how important this golf tournament is to South Carolina. Without their commitment, the event would not be able to create a yearly economic impact of $100 million. RBC’s support also enables the Heritage Classic Foundation to continue its mission to support educational and charitable initiatives that enhance quality of life and economic vitality throughout South Carolina.”

Impact on South Carolina

This year, in particular, it’s so important to help those who need it most.

RBC is proud to have committed nearly $10 million globally to COVID-19 response efforts, partnering with organizations including Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. RBC is also happy to support the Heritage Classic Foundation’s “Plaid Pledge” that helps charities and healthcare heroes in the South Carolina community.

“RBC has over 150 years of history, being there for clients and communities through many difficult periods that the world has had to weather,” DePaoli said. “This year, giving back is more important than ever.”