  • IMPACT

    Community impact of RBC Heritage felt across South Carolina, beyond

    Caddie bibs honoring COVID-19 frontline heroes, Heritage Classic Foundation’s ‘Plaid Pledge’ and RBC’s commitment to golf a few of many initiatives highlighting this week’s PGA TOUR stop

  • KershawHealth’s Deborah Jones lost her father to COVID-19 and tested positive herself as well. Her KershawHealth family welcomed her back to the hospital with a red carpet. (Courtesy)KershawHealth’s Deborah Jones lost her father to COVID-19 and tested positive herself as well. Her KershawHealth family welcomed her back to the hospital with a red carpet. (Courtesy)