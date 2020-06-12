  • IMPACT

    Farmers Insurance tees up sponsorships for two Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour players

    Multi-Year Sponsorship from Farmers® secured for Willie Mack III and Kamaiu Johnson to support their APGA Tournament participation through 2021

  • Willie Mack III and Kamaiu Johnson secured a multi-year sponsorship deal with Farmers Insurance. (Courtesy of APGA)Willie Mack III and Kamaiu Johnson secured a multi-year sponsorship deal with Farmers Insurance. (Courtesy of APGA)