  • IMPACT

    Hillwood, Higginbotham, and Vermeer Texas-Louisiana change lives for two combat-wounded military heroes

    Mortgage-free homes are presented to two combat-wounded heroes during the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • The mortgage free homes will be “virtually” presented to Major Samuel Rosales and Captain Vincent Gioielli. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images) The mortgage free homes will be “virtually” presented to Major Samuel Rosales and Captain Vincent Gioielli. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)