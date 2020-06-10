Hillwood, Higginbotham, and Vermeer Texas-Louisiana change lives for two combat-wounded military heroes

The coronavirus did not stop the Charles Schwab Challenge from honoring its annual tradition of supporting combat-wounded heroes. Today, to help kick-off the historic return of PGA TOUR golf at the Charles Schwab Challenge, two combat-wounded heroes will be “virtually” presented with mortgage free homes. Our local sponsors Hillwood, Higginbotham Insurance and Financial Services and Vermeer Texas-Louisiana, have stepped up to sponsor both heroes’ 3-year Family and Financial Mentoring program, providing essential financial literacy and homeownership training, ensuring the Hero Families are successful, long-term.

Purple Heart recipient, Retired United States Marine Corps Major Samuel Rosales of Myrtle Beach, SC and Purple Heart recipient, Retired United States Army Captain Vincent Gioielli of Manassas, VA are the recipients of the tournament’s 18th and 19th home presentations.

The Charles Schwab Challenge Military Home Donation initiative proudly works hand in hand with the Military Warriors Support Foundation (MWSF). Both homes were donated by Wells Fargo, through MWSF’s Homes4WoundedHeroes program.

Local Sponsors of the program are Fort Worth companies Hillwood A Perot Company, Higginbotham Insurance and Financial Services and Vermeer Texas-Louisiana. Central Market also provided support.

MEET THE COMBAT-WOUNDED HEROES

Major Rosales faithfully served his country for 26 years until his retirement from the Marines in 2016. His service included tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, and stationed assignments in several other countries. In addition to receiving his Purple Heart from being wounded in combat, Rosales was also awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Combat ‘V’ for Valor and a Combat Action Ribbon. He is the father of two daughters, one of whom is now in the Marine Corps.

Rosales says: “I am thankful to the Military Warriors Support program for allowing me to focus on recovery and to minimize or completely get rid of my debt. I am now interested in working with other veterans with similar issues to show them they can also move forward.”

Captain Gioielli enlisted in the Army at the age of 17 and went on a combat tour in northern Iraq. “I joined the Army because I wanted to serve my nation and be a part of something bigger than myself,” Captain Gioielli says.

Gioielli served in the U.S. Army from 2003 – 2013. His commendations include Purple Heart, Combat Action Badge, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two campaign stars and Iraq Campaign Medal, among others. “The home donation is allowing me to prepare financially and establish some roots. I would like to have a family one day, and this is a big step towards this goal,” Captain Gioielli says.

AN IMPORTANT TOURNAMENT TRADITION

This year marks the 18th and 19th Homes4WoundedHeroes homes to be presented to combat-wounded heroes during the tournament since 2011. Donations can be made to the tournament’s military and charity initiatives through the Birdies for Charity program. Donate to Birdies for Charity on the website, www.CharlesSchwabChallenge.com

COMMENTS FROM THE PROGRAM’S SPONSORS

Hillwood President Mike Berry: “Honoring our armed forces and veterans is a key foundation of Hillwood and the Perot Family’s culture and history. We are proud to support Major Samuel Rosales’ three-year mentorship with the Military Warriors Support Foundation through our sponsorship. Hillwood sees no better way to honor and welcome our service members home than to support a program which will ultimately lead to them owning a home, mortgage free.”

“At Higginbotham one of our core values is to be generous to the communities we serve, and we are so very proud to support the men and women of America’s Armed Forces who serve our country. It is an honor to sponsor Captain Vincent Gioielli’s mentorship program that culminates with him receiving his mortgage free home. We appreciate his service,” comments Rusty Reid, Chairman and CEO, Higginbotham Insurance and Financial Services.

Whit Perryman, CEO Vermeer Texas-Louisiana: “Vermeer Texas-Louisiana is proud to support the Charles Schwab Challenge Military Home Donation for the third consecutive year. In conjunction with the Military Warriors Support Foundation, we are honored to be able to help provide a home for Captain Vincent Gioielli. We know that freedom is not free, and we sincerely thank Captain Gioielli for his service. May God continue to bless him and his family.”