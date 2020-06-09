How First Tee’s valuable lessons helped Dr. Amber Hardeman realize her dreams

Dr. Amber Hardeman is an inspiration.

Not only does she have an incredible work ethic and multiple degrees, including a B.A. in Spanish Language and Literature from Vanderbilt University, a Master of Public Health from the University of Alabama, a MBA from Tulane’s Freeman School of Business and a Doctor of Medicine from Tulane School of Medicine, all of which she earned before the age of 30, but Amber has made it her life’s mission to serve the underprivileged with her career in medicine.

And in the midst of everything that this country is currently experiencing - the civil unrest, the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis - this personal aspiration, to work tirelessly on the front lines to decrease the disease’s burden on the minority population, is proving ever more important.

“It’s tough and humbling to work so hard while feeling I have not mastered anything,” Hardeman said in a recent interview with Forbes. “I entered medicine to help minimize disparities and inequality in healthcare. COVID-19 has proven to affect an incredibly disproportionate number of African Americans due to a multitude of factors, including racism, socioeconomic disadvantage, barriers to access and higher rates of co-morbid health conditions. Regardless, no matter how difficult things have been, I am very grateful for the journey.”

Her journey can be, in large part, traced back to her time with First Tee. Little did she know, when she started with First Tee of Dallas in 2005, the program would significantly transform her life. She gained dozens of opportunities and progressed into a great golfer, but more importantly, she says, it was through First Tee, she also learned to be an excellent person. Each new opportunity affirmed fundamentals she learned from the program, ranging from communication skills to goal setting to how to keep calm in stressful situations.