Dedicated TOUR volunteer documents last 10 years

In 2000, Wyn Morton (known by everyone as “Morty”) had his first glimpse of what it would be like to volunteer at a PGA TOUR tournament. His neighbor had just finished volunteering at a tournament and told Morty his story on the experience.

“The best part that he told me was that his duty was to stand on the 18th tee box as a marshal,” said Morty.

Morty thought about how incredible it would be to do what his neighbor did, but he did not think he had the connections to be able to join in on the opportunity. Then, he took it upon himself to sign up as a volunteer at his first tournament at TPC Boston in 2009.

When he received the email to volunteer, he became both eager to start, but humbled while reminding himself to have low expectations for his first time. He knew he had to keep the crowds quiet and from moving while a player was taking a shot, but his first experience ultimately exceeded any expectations.

“I just found it incredible to be inside the ropes with the TOUR professionals just a few feet from you. My duties grew to becoming a walking marshal. At the FedExCup Playoffs, I was able to be with the top 125 players who needed extra help handling the crowds. Becoming a walking marshal was a dream come true,” said Morty.

For Morty, it was about being a part of an entire entity and a four-day competition that really helped him feel that he was a part of something bigger than himself. Over the years, he realized how crucial it was to have each and every one of the more than 2,000 volunteers out on-site at the tournament. Everyone plays an incredibly significant role.

“We always get feedback from the officials and representatives that they absolutely love the job we are doing to help run the tournament,” said Morty.

Through his tenure as a volunteer, there have been so many people who have had the privilege to meet him and hear his stories.

“I normally use him as one of the group leaders because I can trust him with the bigger named golfers. Morty is very good at teaching the rookies how we do things and he is someone I don’t have to worry about,” said chairman David from THE NORTHERN TRUST.

Over the past 10 years, Morty has volunteered at the Presidents Cup, the Travelers Championship, four U.S. Open events and several other TOUR tournaments, 16 in all. Once his son, Brian, became old enough to volunteer, Morty brought him to THE NORTHERN TRUST to take advantage of the opportunity. Brian enjoyed the experience so much that he ended up marshaling alongside Morty at the Travelers Championship last year.