    Lend a Hand Bahamas Receives $100,000 Donation from the Kate & Justin Rose Foundation to support COVID-19 Food Relief Efforts in Nassau, Bahamas

  The Kate & Justin Rose Foundation made a $100,000 charitable contribution to Lend a Hand Bahamas.