IMPACT
PGA TOUR 2020: In This Together
April 23, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Impact
A Message to our Fans part 2
PGA TOUR 2020: In This Together will document how the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the world of golf. Beginning with the announcement of the cancellation of The PLAYERS Championship, we will showcase the lives of PGA TOUR players in this new world.
Content includes their lives at home with family as well as them playing on the golf course while practicing social distancing. The special will also highlight the revised 2020 PGA TOUR schedule with context from Commissioner Jay Monahan. In addition, it will chronicle the newly announced World Golf Hall of Fame Class of 2010, including Tiger Woods.
The show airs Saturday, April 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
