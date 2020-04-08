Kingmade Jerky donates $100,000+ in products to Blessings in a Backpack

Kingmade Jerky today announced that it is donating over $100,000 of beef jerky to 5,000 children around the nation, in partnership with Blessings in a Backpack (Blessings) — a national 501(c)3 organization that mobilizes communities, individuals and resources to provide food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry.

The Blessings programs accepting the donated beef jerky are sponsored by 15 PGA TOUR players, their spouses and affiliated organizations, as follows: Jason and Ellie Day (Columbus, Ohio); Brad and Dory Faxon (Providence, R.I.); Jim and Tabitha Furyk (Jacksonville, Fla.); Matt Wallace (Jacksonville, Fla.); Jim and Carolyn Herman (Palm City, Fla.); Charley and Stacey Hoffman (San Diego, Calif.); Justin and Amanda Leonard (Dallas, Texas); Davis Love Foundation, and the PGA TOUR Wives Association (St.

Simons, Ga.); Louis and Nel-Mare Oosthuizen (Palm Beach, Fla.); Justin and Kate Rose (Orlando, Fla.); Charl and Rosalind Schwartzel (Palm Beach, Fla.); the Zurich Classic Fore!Kids Foundation (New Orleans, La.); Steve Stricker (Palm Harbor, Fla.); and Mark and Amy Wilson (Chicago, IL).

Kingmade Founder Jeff King launched the jerky in his home kitchen and refined the recipes with input from many players on the PGA TOUR. Each serving of jerky has 11 grams of protein, making it a healthy and satiating snack for families to enjoy together.

“When we started looking for ways that we can help families in crisis from the pandemic, this partnership with Blessings made perfect sense,” King said. “From day one, this brand has always been about the TOUR players, and we are honored to support a worthy cause that means so much to them.”

“The current public health emergency has revealed just how vulnerable 11 million food-insecure children are in America,” said Brooke Wiseman, CEO of Blessings in a Backpack. “Extra protein is a perfect addition to the weekend bags, and kids absolutely love beef jerky. We are beyond thankful for this donation provided by Kingmade Jerky in partnership with the PGA TOUR to feed kids in our programs when schools are closed. Our longtime support from the PGA TOUR, TOUR players and their families is nothing short of amazing, and we are grateful every day to call them partners.”

“We are excited to partner with Kingmade Jerky,” said Jim Furyk. “We know this will provide such a healthy and delicious snack for our Blessings in a Backpack schools,” added Tabitha Furyk, longtime supporter and former chairman of the board for Blessings in a Backpack First Coast.

“In times like these, we all need to do our part,” said Tom Ponder, CEO of Kingmade. “We hope to show that even small brands have important roles to play in this crisis. We are fortunate to be able to share our portable, shelf-stable protein snack to help the deserving families in the Blessings support network.”