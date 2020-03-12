  • IMPACT

    Morgan Stanley, Cheyenne Woods team up to host First Tee girls event at THE PLAYERS

  • Morgan Stanley hosted 25 girls from the local First Tee chapter at their hospitality venue for a panel discussion with Cheyenne Woods. (PGA TOUR)Morgan Stanley hosted 25 girls from the local First Tee chapter at their hospitality venue for a panel discussion with Cheyenne Woods. (PGA TOUR)