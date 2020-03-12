Morgan Stanley, Cheyenne Woods team up to host First Tee girls event at THE PLAYERS

For Morgan Stanley, it’s more than just golf competition at THE PLAYERS Championship. As a Proud Partner of the PGA TOUR’s flagship event, the company believes in furthering their impact beyond the tournament.

This week, Morgan Stanley took that impact beyond the ropes, educating young women on the professional sport and their future endeavors.

On Tuesday, Morgan Stanley hosted 25 girls from the local First Tee chapter at their No. 18 hole hospitality venue. During their visit, the girls had the chance to listen to a panel discussion with LPGA Tour professional, Cheyenne Woods.

Woods, who currently plays on the Ladies European Tour, was part of her local First Tee chapter in Phoenix, Arizona, growing up. At the event, Woods offered her personal and professional advice to the participants attending. Through her Q&A, she spoke about her experience as a woman in golf and how the First Tee was a critical part to her career.

“I think that it’s important to embrace women and girls in golf,” Woods said. “It is a very male-dominated sport, and for women to connect through it, we can push and support each other. Being involved with the First Tee growing up helped with my career because I had mentors to look up to and that helped me along the way. Even if you don’t play professionally, there are a lot of characteristics you can take away from the sport.”

Morgan Stanley brought out several other guests to the panel, including Cynthia Howard, with the PGA TOUR and a First Tee of Metropolitan New York board member; Taylor Strick, with Aon; Jen Weiler, from the First Tee; and Valerie Wong Fountain, from the Morgan Stanley local branch. Together, those on the panel represented several industries to help educate the girls with career advice.

Before the networking event, Morgan Stanley had one more surprise for some of the First Tee participants.

Five of the girls each received a $1,000 scholarship, which funds an internship for each to be mentors in their local area. Isabel, who is a senior in high school, was one of the recipients of the scholarship. She will be attending Southern Westland to play on their Division II golf team, and will be majoring in communications.

“I have been a First Tee participant for 10 years” Isabel said, “and the mentors in the organization have become family to me. It is an honor to receive this scholarship to be able to give back. I have had so many mentors growing up, and to become one is amazing for me.”

Taking it inside the ropes, 2018 FedExCup Champion Justin Rose serves as an ambassador for Morgan Stanley. In partnership with THE PLAYERS, Rose and Morgan Stanley will again be implementing their Eagles for Impact Challenge for the fourth consecutive year.

With the 24th eagle made during competition, Morgan Stanley will reach a milestone of donating $1 million through the challenge. While on the course, Rose will be sporting a Book Trust pin on his hat for the entirety of the tournament to help raise awareness for the charity and the Eagles for Impact program.

Through the challenge, celebrations of great shots are made by giving back to communities and future generations.

About Morgan Stanley and Eagles for Impact

At Morgan Stanley, giving back is one of our core values and we are committed to helping children succeed. As a proud partner of THE PLAYERS® Championship, we created the Eagles for Impact Challenge. For every eagle made at the tournament, we donate $5,000, the equivalent of 1,500 books to Book Trust, which supports youth literacy. Ten-time PGA TOUR champion Justin Rose joined the Morgan Stanley team as our brand ambassador in 2017, a relationship rooted in our shared set of values and commitment to helping children around the world. Says Rose, "Morgan Stanley as a company embodies many of the traits that I pride myself on: focus, integrity and giving back.” We also both strive to find solutions to challenges, whether on and off the course. For more information, visit https://www.morganstanley.com/golf .

About Book Trust