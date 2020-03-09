Horschel hosts #DriveOutHunger campaign for Feeding Northeast Florida at THE PLAYERS Championship

Five-time PGA TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup champion and Ponte Vedra Beach resident Billy Horschel once again will host his #DriveOutHunger campaign for Feeding Northeast Florida.

Horschel will donate $1,000 for every birdie and $5,000 for every eagle that he makes during THE PLAYERS to Feeding Northeast Florida, a community food bank that connects millions of pounds of rescued food to a network of over 150 social service agencies and programs. It rescues high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transforms it into meals for those in need. Just $1 can provide six meals. In 2018, Feeding Northeast Florida provided more than 14.1 million meals to its network of social service agencies in eight counties throughout Northeast Florida.

"It's more than just the money," Horschel said. "A lot of people can write the check and then feel good about it, but I want to be a part of something where you can see the end result, can see the light at the end of the tunnel and when you're helping feed people, you can see the light."