  • IMPACT

    Horschel hosts #DriveOutHunger campaign for Feeding Northeast Florida at THE PLAYERS Championship

  • Billy Horschel will donate $1,000 for every birdie and $5,000 for every eagle that he makes during THE PLAYERS Championship. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)Billy Horschel will donate $1,000 for every birdie and $5,000 for every eagle that he makes during THE PLAYERS Championship. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)