Q&A: Audrey Choi of Morgan Stanley on golf and giving back

Editor’s note: THE PLAYERS Championship continues to make a tremendous impact in Northeast Florida, as the event has generated more than $100 million in all-time charitable giving. Such impactful numbers would not be possible without the support of partners like Morgan Stanley, a Proud Partner of THE PLAYERS since 2016. Audrey Choi, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer at Morgan Stanley, recently sat down with PGATOUR.COM to discuss the Eagles for Impact Challenge at THE PLAYERS benefiting Book Trust; Morgan Stanley’s First Tee event with Cheyenne Woods; Morgan Stanley’s new Plastic Waste Resolution; and more.

PGATOUR.COM: Morgan Stanley has been a Proud Partner of THE PLAYERS Championship since 2016. Tell us a little bit more about why Morgan Stanley decided to be a Proud Partner, and why it makes sense for your business.

Audrey Choi: Partnering with the PGA TOUR made complete sense as we share a commitment to excellence, performance and giving back. This partnership enables us to deepen our connections with our existing and potential clients, and demonstrate in a unique forum our commitment to giving back to our communities.

PGATOUR.COM: This year marks the fourth year of the Eagles for Impact Challenge – can you tell us a little more about this initiative and Book Trust, the non-profit beneficiary?

Audrey Choi: Morgan Stanley has a longstanding commitment to giving children the tools and opportunities necessary to succeed. When we first became a Proud Partner of THE PLAYERS, we knew we wanted to use this opportunity as a platform to give back. The Eagles for Impact Challenge has allowed us to celebrate great golf performances, at one of the most coveted golf tournaments of the year, while also making a difference in young students’ lives.

For the third year in a row, we are excited to have Book Trust as our charity partner for the Eagles for Impact Challenge. Book Trust helps students discover the joy and power of reading by engaging every child in book choice and ownership. Not only are we passionate about Book Trust’s mission, but we love the tangible impact this initiative provides – for every eagle made during competition, we are providing 1,500 books to students. Last year, Morgan Stanley donated 93,000 books to children in need across the country thanks to the 62 eagles made during the tournament. We are excited to build on that impact again this year.

Throughout the year, Morgan Stanley employees around the country will also be doing their part to support Book Trust by volunteering at Book Trust events, and providing children with the opportunity to choose and take home books, supplying the basic foundation for a bright future.

PGATOUR.COM: As Morgan Stanley enters its fourth year of its Eagles for Impact Challenge, is there anything different this year that we can look out for?

Audrey Choi: This year is especially momentous as Morgan Stanley is set to reach a milestone of $1 million donated through the Challenge if there are at least 24 eagles made during tournament play.

It’s been great to witness our total impact grow over the past four years, as this amount has and will truly make a difference in young students’ lives by building a lifetime love of reading and learning.

PGATOUR.COM: Are there any on-site events this year that you’re particularly excited about?

Audrey Choi: Yes! Morgan Stanley will host a First Tee Event onsite at THE PLAYERS on Tuesday, March 10th. During the event, we will be hosting the local First Tee chapter for a fireside chat and Q&A with Cheyenne Woods, a brand ambassador for the Firm. Morgan Stanley will also award five of the attendees internship sponsorships. We are big supporters of First Tee’s mission – to introduce the game of golf and its inherent values to kids and teens — so we are very excited to partner with them during tournament week to give back to the local community.

PGATOUR.COM: As Chief Sustainability Officer, let’s take a moment to chat about sustainability. Morgan Stanley recently launched the Morgan Stanley Plastic Waste Resolution, the firm’s commitment to prevent, reduce and remove 50 million metric tons of plastic waste from entering rivers, oceans, landscapes and landfills by 2030. Can you tell us a little more about this and if any of these efforts are translating to THE PLAYERS?

Audrey Choi: Over the past decade, through our Global Sustainable Finance group and our Institute for Sustainable Investing, Morgan Stanley has focused on leveraging the power of the capital markets to find solutions to large-scale economic, social and environmental challenges.

The Morgan Stanley Plastic Waste Resolution builds on our past commitments and enables us to use our global reach to confront the challenges posed by plastic waste. We are accomplishing this by creating sustainable investing strategies that direct capital toward new solutions, encouraging capacity building among entrepreneurs, innovators and future leaders, and by tackling plastic waste in a systemic way that considers everything from industrial design to consumer use to recycling infrastructure.

We are extending our efforts at THE PLAYERS, as well. This year in our hospitality tents we have eliminated all plastic water bottles, have zero plastic drinkware, switched all disposable drinkware and utensils to compostable materials and will have composting and recycling bins present at our tents and check-in areas. Working to reduce the plastic waste that ends up in our oceans, rivers, landscapes and landfills is a complex and challenging problem, but together with our clients, staff and communities we can all make a difference.