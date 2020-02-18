Haotong Li’s Presidents Cup donation assists global coronavirus situation

Last December, Haotong Li became the first player from China to compete in the Presidents Cup when the biennial event took place at the Royal Golf Club of Melbourne, Australia. This week, Li donated U.S. $142,657 (1 million RMB) to the Charity Federation of Hubei Province, designated for prevention and treatment of the coronavirus.

“I am now training abroad to continue preparing for my 2020 schedule, but I have been following the news in my home country, and I am very touched to see those workers who went to the frontline to help those who have gotten sick,” said Li. “This is a difficult time. I can't do much. I can only do a little bit, but I hope this donation makes a difference, and I hope everyone can protect themselves and work together to overcome these difficulties.”

Li’s donation to the prevention and treatment of the coronavirus is in step with the goals of the PGA TOUR, which operates the Presidents Cup and ensures that all players from both the U.S. and International Teams have funds reserved for charitable donations. During the Presidents Cup, Li also donated more than U.S. $7,000 to aid the fighting of the Australian wildfires.

The TOUR has long championed charitable efforts throughout its history. Recently, the TOUR announced it had passed the U.S. $3 billion mark in all-time charitable giving via its Tours and tournaments.