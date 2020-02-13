PGA TOUR continues to give back in meaningful ways

The PGA TOUR has announced that the organization and its tournaments have achieved $3 billion in all-time charitable giving, which has been made possible by the passion and commitment of the TOUR’s more than 100,000 dedicated volunteers nationwide. To read more, click here .

The PGA TOUR celebrated an exciting milestone on January 27, announcing that the organization and its tournaments have exceeded $3 billion in all-time charitable giving since its first donation at the 1938 Palm Beach Invitational. In 2019, the TOUR achieved a record $201 million in charitable giving, which contributed to an all-time total of $3.045 billion – including donations made by tournaments on the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Champions, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Series-China.

The PGA TOUR’s charitable mission is made possible by the outpouring of support from more than 100,000 passionate volunteers nationwide, who annually devote countless hours helping to orchestrate tournaments and facilitate charitable programs. Whether they are serving as marshals, assisting the ShotLink committee, or creating special opportunities for local community groups, volunteers play a critical role in helping the TOUR give back in meaningful ways.

Please click through the following articles to read some of the stories highlighting how the TOUR’s tournament volunteers have helped to enrich the lives of those who live and work in tournament communities.

