    PGA TOUR takes volunteering outside the ropes at Night to Shine

    One of six employee resource groups at the PGA TOUR, Connect YOU impacted their local community at the annual special-needs prom hosted by the Tim Tebow Foundation

  The Tim Tebow Foundation hosted their sixth annual Night to Shine in Jacksonville. (PGA TOUR)