PGA TOUR takes volunteering outside the ropes at Night to Shine

Each year on the Friday before Valentine’s Day, the Tim Tebow Foundation hosts their annual special-needs prom, Night to Shine. On February 7th, PGA TOUR staff, through the employee resource group Connect YOU, gathered to celebrate all of the guests who were honored at the red-carpet event.

At the sixth annual Night to Shine in Jacksonville, Connect YOU members took full advantage to get involved and joined the red-carpet team to cheer on guests who walked into their prom at the VyStar Veteran’s Memorial Arena.

Before arriving to the red-carpet entrance, each guest was paired with a “buddy,” a volunteer who partners with the guest through their night at the prom. The guest and buddy then take a limo ride around the block before arriving to their event. As the limo doors opened, volunteers cheered as the guests’ names were announced and as they walked down the red carpet.