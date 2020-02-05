2019 RSM Classic raises more than $4.6 million for charities

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA – The Davis Love Foundation announced that the 2019 RSM Classic raised $4,603,021.12 for children- and family-focused charitable organizations. This brings the ten-year total raised for children-and family-focused nonprofits to more than $17.6 million.

The RSM Classic , an official PGA TOUR event played each November at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia’s Golden Isles, is hosted by the Davis Love Foundation and named for title sponsor RSM, the nation’s leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market.

“The PGA TOUR has a long history of giving back, and the Davis Love Foundation is honored to be a part of the $3 billion the organization and its tournaments have provided in all-time charitable giving,” said Davis Love III, Team RSM member and The RSM Classic tournament host. “We’re thrilled with the amount raised through the tournament in 2019, and look forward to continuing our charitable giving as we celebrate the 11th year of The RSM Classic and the first year of a new decade. This level of giving is due in large part to the dedication of the Davis Love Foundation staff and our incredible partnership with title sponsor RSM.”

“The RSM Classic provides us with a unique opportunity to further our core value of stewardship, and to give back to the more than 80 communities where our people live and work in North America,” said Joe Adams, managing partner and CEO with RSM US LLP. “Our employees, clients, friends, Team RSM and the PGA TOUR share our focus on building the middle market leaders of tomorrow and supporting children and families in need. We are humbled to be a part of this event and honored to support communities across the country through the tournament.”

“Our nationwide employee-led Birdies Fore Love program makes such a positive impact on the communities where our people live and work,” said Doug Opheim, chief financial officer and chairman of the RSM US Foundation . “Year after year, I’m blown away by what our people do through Birdies Fore Love, our annual Volunteer Week and other initiatives to make their communities better places, and I thank them for their commitment to stewardship.”

One of the new features to the popular Birdies Fore Love program is a partnership between RSM and the PGA TOUR, in which RSM donated more than $1 million to charities supported by the PGA TOUR players who recorded the most birdies (or better) during Fall PGA TOUR events. The top three players who accumulated the most birdies (or better), concluding with The RSM Classic in November were awarded with $300,000 (Scottie Scheffler), $150,000 (Lanto Griffin) and $50,000 (Denny McCarthy) respectively for charitable donations to their choice of children- and/or family-focused charitable organizations that are helping to build the middle market business leaders of tomorrow.

Charitable dollars raised through The RSM Classic are distributed by the RSM US Foundation and the Davis Love Foundation , a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that manages and operates The RSM Classic. The Davis Love Foundation was established in 2005 by professional golfer and Team RSM member Davis Love III and his wife Robin. The Foundation contributes to the wellbeing and progress of society by supporting both national and community-based programs that focus on children and their families. The Foundation’s mission is to help build a better future for children and their families who are at risk of poor educational, economic, social and health outcomes.

The 2020 RSM Classic is scheduled for Nov. 16 - 22 at Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island, Georgia.