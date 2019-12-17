Wyndham Championship’s Paul Brown named 2019 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year

For Greensboro, North Carolina’s Paul Brown, volunteering is the key to longevity; and for the Wyndham Championship, Brown’s longevity is one of the keys to the tournament’s successful volunteer program. For more than 20 years, Brown has devoted his time and passion to supporting the tournament, most recently serving as a gallery control marshal and hole captain on Sedgefield Country Club’s 16th hole. In recognition of his tireless work ethic, incomparable dedication to the tournament and passion for giving back, Brown was honored with the 2019 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year Award during the TOUR’s annual Tournament Meetings in November. With the award, the TOUR will donate $5,000 to Brown’s charity of choice, The First Tee of the Triad – a non-profit that teaches young people valuable life skills and character development skills through the game of golf.

Soon to turn 85 years old, Brown works 12-hour days every day of tournament week, and dedicates countless hours during the off-season recruiting volunteers and assisting in the tournament office – and shows no signs of slowing down.

“Volunteering keeps me young,” says Brown, a native of Minnesota who moved to Greensboro in 1999. “The camaraderie I’ve shared and the friendships I’ve made have been phenomenal, and the opportunity to raise funds for local charities is very rewarding. So for me to be recognized with this award is something I’ll never forget. But our event is a team effort, and I accept this award on behalf of all volunteers and tournament staff who help make the Wyndham Championship one of the TOUR’s premier events.”

In addition to recruiting, leading and guiding tournament volunteers during tournament week, Brown communicates with volunteers year-round to keep them engaged and informed. He also took it upon himself to develop a volunteer survey to solicit honest feedback about the volunteer experience, in an effort to continually enhance the program. Brown’s volunteer efforts are not limited to the Wyndham Championship, however. He also volunteers at junior and college golf events held around Greensboro, including a two-week junior camp at Pinehurst; he serves at the aquatics center at the Greensboro Sports Foundation helping with YMCA events, ACC men’s and women’s aquatic events and Olympic tryouts; volunteers for the ACC basketball championships at the Coliseum; donates his time to the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau helping with races, NCAA events and track competitions; and serves as part of the statistical crew for the Charlotte Hornets’ NBA G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. In addition, Brown serves as a coordinator and rover for the Guilford County Board of Elections, providing guidance at precincts on election days. If that’s not enough, Brown’s background includes working for 45 years as an official for football, baseball, basketball, hockey, softball and soccer.

“Paul is very deserving of the 2019 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year honor,” says Wyndham Championship Tournament Director Mark Brazil. “He loves our Piedmont Triad community and it shows through his volunteerism with our tournament as well as with so many other community activities. This is wonderful news for Paul and the Wyndham Championship family.”