IMPACT
PGA TOUR Volunteer Opportunities Available
January 24, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Volunteers are critical to the success of all events. (PGA TOUR)
Volunteers are the heart and soul of the PGA TOUR. Each week, thousands of men and women devote their time, talent and passion helping to run all aspects of a PGA TOUR tournament. Volunteers are critical to the success of a tournament, managing functions ranging from ShotLink scoring and concessions to guest services, pre-course set-up, on-course marshalling, merchandise, operations, Pro-Am, TOUR player registration, locker room, practice facility and much more. The personal rewards that come with being part of a tournament team go far beyond behind-the-scenes access, unbeatable perks, and the opportunity to be up close and personal with the greatest golfers in the world. Volunteers share camaraderie, make lifelong friendships, and help tournaments give back to hundreds of charities that benefit from every event.
To explore volunteer opportunities in your area, view the list below; find a city near you; click “Apply Today” to learn more and register.
PGA TOUR Tournaments 2020:
Honolulu, HI
· Sony Open
· January 6 – 12
· Apply Today
La Quinta, CA
· The American Express
· January 15 – 19
· Apply Today
La Jolla, CA
· Farmers Insurance Open
· January 20 – 26
· Apply Today
Scottsdale, AZ
· Waste Management Phoenix Open
· January 27 - February 2
· Apply Today
Pebble Beach, CA
· AT&T Pebble Beach
· February 3 - 9
· Apply Today
Palisades, CA
· The Genesis Invitational
· February 10 – 16
· Apply Today
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
· The Honda Classic
· February 24 - March 1
· Apply Today
Orlando, FL
· Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
· March 2 – 8
· Apply Today
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
· THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP
· March 10 – 15
· Apply Today
Palm Harbor, FL
· Valspar Championship
· March 16 – 22
· Apply Today
Austin, TX
· World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play
· March 23 – 29
· Apply Today
San Antonio, TX
· Valero Texas Open
· March 30 – April 5
· Apply Today
Hilton Head, SC
· RBC Heritage
· April 13 – 19
· Apply Today
New Orleans, LA
· Zurich Classic of New Orleans
· April 20 – 26
· Apply Today
Charlotte, NC
· Wells Fargo Championship
· April 27 - May 3
· Apply Today
Dallas, TX
· AT&T Byron Nelson
· May 4 – 10
· Apply Today
Ft. Worth, TX
· Charles Schwab Challenge
· May 18 – 24
· Apply Today
Detroit, MI
· Rocket Mortgage Classic
· May 25 – 31
· Apply Today
Dublin, OH
· the Memorial Tournament
· June 1 – 7
· Apply Today
Ontario, Canada
· RBC Canadian Open
· June 8 – 14
· Apply Today
Cromwell, CT
· Travelers Championship
· June 22 – 28
· Apply Today
Memphis, TN
· World Golf Championships - FedEx St. Jude Invitational
· June 29 - July 5
· Apply Today
Reno, NV
· Barracuda Championship
· June 29 - July 5
· Apply Today
Silvis, IL
· John Deere Classic
· July 6 – 12
· Apply Today
Nicholasville, KY
· Barbasol Championship
· July 13 – 19
· Apply Today
Blaine, MN
· 3M Open
· July 20 – 26
· Apply Today
Greensboro, NC
· Wyndham Championship
· August 4 – 9
· Apply Today
Boston, MA
· FedExCup Playoffs - THE NORTHERN TRUST
· August 10 – 16
· Apply Today
Olympia Fields, IL
· FedExCup Playoffs - BMW Championship
· August 17 – 23
· Apply Today
Atlanta, GA
· TOUR Championship
· August 26 – 30
· Apply Today
Korn Ferry Tour Tournaments 2020:
Lakewood Ranch, FL
· LECOM Suncoast Classic
· February 10 – 16
· Apply Today
Broussard, LA
· Chitimacha Louisiana Open
· March 16 – 22
· Apply Today
Lake Charles, LA
· Lake Charles Championship
· March 23 – 29
· Apply Today
Savannah, GA
· Savannah Golf Championship
· March 30 – April 5
· Apply Today
Arlington, TX
· VERITEX BANK CHAMPIONSHIP
· April 13 – 19
· Apply Today
Huntsville, AL
· Huntsville Championship
· April 20 – 26
· Apply Today
Brentwood, TN
· Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation
· April 27 – May 3
· Apply Today
Kansas City, MO
· KC Golf Classic
· May 4 – 10
· Apply Today
Knoxville, TN
· Visit Knoxville Open
· May 11 – 17
· Apply Today
Glenview, IL
· Evans Scholars Invitational
· May 18 – 24
· Apply Today
Raleigh, NC
· Rex Hospital Open
· May 25 – 31
· Apply Today
Greer, SC
· BMW Charity Pro Am
· June 1 – 7
· Apply Today
Falmouth, ME
· Live and Work in Maine Open
· June 8 – 14
· TBD
Wichita, KS
· Wichita Open Supporting Wichita’s Youth
· June 15 – 21
· Apply Today
Farmington, UT
· Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank
· June 22 – 28
· Apply Today
Berthoud, CO
· TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes
· July 6 – 12
· Apply Today
Springfield, IL
· Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS
· July 13 – 19
· Apply Today
Springfield, MO
· Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper
· July 20 – 26
· Apply Today
Elkhorn, NE
· Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers
· July 27 – August 2
· Apply Today
North Plains, OR
· WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz
· August 3 – 9
· Apply Today
Boise, ID
· Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Kraft Nabisco
· August 10 – 16
· Apply Today
Columbus, OH
· Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship
· August 10 – 16
· Apply Today
Newburgh, IN
· Korn Ferry Tour Championship Presented by United Leasing & Finance
· August 24 – 30
· Apply Today
PGA TOUR Champions Tournaments 2020:
Ka'upulehu-Kona, HI
· Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
· January 14 - 18
· Apply Today
Naples, FL
· Chubb Classic
· February 10 - 16
· Apply Today
Tuscon, AZ
· Cologuard Classic
· February 24 - March 1
· Apply Today
Newport Beach, CA
· Hoag Classic
· March 2 - 8
· Apply Today
Biloxi, MS
· Rapiscan Systems Classic
· March 23 – 29
· Apply Today
Duluth, GA
· Mitsubishi Electric Classic
· April 13 - 19
· Apply Today
The Woodlands, TX
· Insperity Invitational
· April 27 - May 3
· Apply Today
Birmingham, AL
· Regions Tradition
· May 4 - 10
· Apply Today
Benton Harbor, MI
"· KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
· May 19 - 24
· Apply Today
Des Moines, IA
· Principal Charity Classic
· May 25 - 31
· Apply Today
Madison, WI
· American Family Insurance Championship
· June 1 - 7
· Apply Today
Chiba, Japan
· Mastercard Japan Championship
· June 8 - 14
· Apply Today
Akron, OH
· Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship
· July 6 - 12
· Apply Today
Grand Blanc, MI
· The Ally Challenge
· July 27 - August 2
· Apply Today
Endicott, NY
· DICK’S Sporting Goods Open
· August 10 - 16
· Apply Today
Snoqualmie, WA
· Boeing Classic
· August 17 - 23
· Apply Today
Calgary, AB, Canada
· Shaw Charity Classic
· August 24 - 30
· Apply Today
Sioux Falls, SD
· Sanford International
· September 7 - 13
· Apply Today
Pebble Beach, CA
· PURE Insurance Championship
· September 14 - 20
· Apply Today
St. Louis, MO
· Ascension Charity Classic
· September 28 - October 4
· Apply Today
Cary, NC
· SAS Championship
· October 5 - 11
· Apply Today
Richmond, VA
· Dominion Energy Charity Classic
· October 12 - 18
· Apply Today
Boca Raton, FL· Boca Raton Championship
· October 26 - November 1
· Apply Today
Phoenix, AZ
· Charles Schwab Cup Championship
· November 2 - 8
· Apply Today
Orlando, FL
· PNC Father/Son Challenge
· December 14 - 20
· Apply Today
