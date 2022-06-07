Horses for Courses: RBC Canadian Open

A return north of the border for the first time since 2019 for the RBC Canadian Open presents the final preparation for next week's US Open.

Returning to the schedule is also the venue, Royal St George's Golf and Country Club. Located in the Toronto suburbs, this will be the sixth time the Club will host the national championship of Canada but the first time since 2010 and only second time since 1968.

Canadian architect Stanley Thompson's design from 1929 will provide an excellent warm-up for those heading to The Country Club next week. Although the putting surfaces won't be as severe, the rough might be, and working the golf ball both ways off the tee and into the greens will be required.

As I write in 2022 I find it interesting that this track will play SHORTER than it did 12 years ago but classic golf courses are rarely in that category based on sheer girth. Routing, green complexes and natural terrain have always trumped brute force.

The 2010 edition checked in at 7,079 yards but the 2022 version will be just 7,014.

Carl Pettersson was the last TOUR player to hoist the trophy here and did so posting the course record of 60 in Round 3 en route to winning on 266 (-14) by a shot.

Less than sharp Ball-Striking will involve playing around, through and away from tree-lined fairways.

As is the case with most classic tracks, the size of the greens pale in size to their modern day contemporaries (think Pebble Beach). Hitting more of them will reduce the stress of getting up and down. There will be plenty of that to endure next week.

The card is interesting as the Par-70 sets up 34-36 and has three Par-5 holes so that will, in theory, provide another scoring chance. All three Par-5 holes play 560 or less.

Of the four Par-3 holes only one is wedge worthy at 146 yards while the others are 200 or better from the tips.

Not many know this track or the one next week in Brookline, Massachusetts so I'm always focusing on the blocking and tackling for a "new" course.

The field of 156 will be reduced to the top 65 and ties to play the final two rounds. On The winner will take home $1.566 million of the $9 million plus 500 FedExCup points.