-
-
Horses for Courses: RBC Canadian Open
-
-
June 07, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
-
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Historical moments at the RBC Canadian Open
A return north of the border for the first time since 2019 for the RBC Canadian Open presents the final preparation for next week's US Open.
RELATED: Expert Picks | Power Rankings
Returning to the schedule is also the venue, Royal St George's Golf and Country Club. Located in the Toronto suburbs, this will be the sixth time the Club will host the national championship of Canada but the first time since 2010 and only second time since 1968.
Canadian architect Stanley Thompson's design from 1929 will provide an excellent warm-up for those heading to The Country Club next week. Although the putting surfaces won't be as severe, the rough might be, and working the golf ball both ways off the tee and into the greens will be required.
As I write in 2022 I find it interesting that this track will play SHORTER than it did 12 years ago but classic golf courses are rarely in that category based on sheer girth. Routing, green complexes and natural terrain have always trumped brute force.
The 2010 edition checked in at 7,079 yards but the 2022 version will be just 7,014.
Carl Pettersson was the last TOUR player to hoist the trophy here and did so posting the course record of 60 in Round 3 en route to winning on 266 (-14) by a shot.
Less than sharp Ball-Striking will involve playing around, through and away from tree-lined fairways.
As is the case with most classic tracks, the size of the greens pale in size to their modern day contemporaries (think Pebble Beach). Hitting more of them will reduce the stress of getting up and down. There will be plenty of that to endure next week.
The card is interesting as the Par-70 sets up 34-36 and has three Par-5 holes so that will, in theory, provide another scoring chance. All three Par-5 holes play 560 or less.
Of the four Par-3 holes only one is wedge worthy at 146 yards while the others are 200 or better from the tips.
Read Rob Bolton's Power Rankings for more course details.
Not many know this track or the one next week in Brookline, Massachusetts so I'm always focusing on the blocking and tackling for a "new" course.
The field of 156 will be reduced to the top 65 and ties to play the final two rounds. On The winner will take home $1.566 million of the $9 million plus 500 FedExCup points.
Horses for Courses
Recent RBC CO Winners
entered this week
RBC Course 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
2019: Rory McIlroy Hamilton Golf & CC +1000; -110; -250 2017: Jhonattan Vegas Glen Abbey GC +5000; +190; +450 2016: Jhonattan Vegas Glen Abbey GC +5000; +450; +190 2012: Scott Piercy Hamilton Golf & CC +20000; +1200; +500 2011: Sean O'Hair Shaughnessy Golf & CC +35000; +2000; +750 Veteran Presence
Top finishers from 2010 returning
2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
3 Luke Donald +30000; +1600; +600 4 Greg Chalmers +40000; +3300; +1200 4 Charley Hoffman +25000; +1600; +650 24 Matt Every +75000 win 24 JJ Henry +100000; +6600; +2500 37 Ricky Barnes +50000; +4000; +1600 37 Adam Hadwin +4000; +300; +130 48 Mark Hensby +40000; +3300; +1400 65 Camilo Villegas +50000; +2500; +1000 69 Brian Stuard +20000; +1600; +600
Odds sourced on Tuesday, June 7th at 3 p.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm.
Recent Event Winner Stats
Year 2010 Winner Carl Pettersson Score 266 (-14) MOV 1 Cut 1-under Age 32 Pre Tournament Odds +6000 Disantance - All Drives T53 Driving Accuarcy T9 GIR T46 Ball-Striking 39 Proximity 26 Putting: Birdie or Better % T4 SG: Off-the-Tee 33 SG: Approach-the-Green 20 SG: Around-the-Green 33 SG: Putting 3 SG: Tee-to-Green 14 Scrambling 12 Bogey Avoidance T20 (9) Par-3 Scoring T5 Par-4 Scoring T31 Par-5 Scoring T2 Birdies 19 (T3) leader was 23 Eagles 2 (T1)
Notes
• Pettersson posted the course record in Round 3.
• Rounds of 62 were posted in Round 1 and Round 2.
• 65 was the low round Sunday.
• Top 12 players were 10-under or better.
• Of the 74 players to complete four rounds 69 were EVEN or lower.
• 23 birdies led the field
• Just five players posted all four rounds in the 60s.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2021-22 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week;
Strokes Gained: Tee to Green Rank Player 2 Rory McIlroy 3 Matt Fitzpatrick 5 Justin Thomas 14 Chris Kirk 15 Cameron Smith 16 Scottie Scheffler 19 Tony Finau 21 Corey Conners 23 Sam Burns 28 Shane Lowry Strokes Gained: Putting Rank Player 2 Tyrrell Hatton 6 Brendon Todd 7 Martin Trainer 8 Cameron Smith 9 Kelly Kraft 12 Mackenzie Hughes 14 Shane Lowry 15 Matthias Schwab 19 Sam Burns 25 Adam Long 26 Scottie Scheffler Bogey Avoidance Rank Player 2 Justin Thomas 3 Shane Lowry 6 Matt Fitzpatrick 9 Sam Burns 13 Ryan Armour 14 Mark Hubbard 15 Scottie Scheffler 16 Jonathan Byrd 21 Cameron Smith 23 Adam Hadwin 24 Corey Conners 29 Brendon Todd
-
-