Horses for Courses: RBC Heritage

2021

Stewart Cink picked up his THIRD victory at this event and first since 2004 as he missed tying the April scoring record by a shot. ... Emiliano Grillo (T2) was T3 Fairways, T5 GIR and only made three bogeys (T1) in his best result in four tries. ... Harold Varner III (T2) led the field in Par-4 scoring and like Grillo didn't post a round higher than 69. ... Corey Conners (T4) was T3 GIR and T3 Bogey Avoidance. ... Maverick McNealy (T4) knows a thing or two about small greens growing up on Pebble Beach. He was T2 with 20 birdies and T2 in Par-5 scoring (-10). ... Matt Fitzpatrick (T4) has cashed in four straight with three T14 or better. ... Former Sea Island winner Chris Kirk (T7) cashed his best check in 10 starts. ... Collin Morikawa (T7) played in the final group five shots back but shot 72. He and Cink T1 GIR for the week. ... Russell Henley (T9) lead the field SG: Approach and picked up his first top 10 since his 2013 debut. ... Shane Lowry (T9) held the 36 hole lead in 2019 and played in the final group before cashing T3. ... 2021 winner Webb Simpson (T9) led the field in Scrambling and continued the streak of defending champions to MAKE the cut. The last to miss was Davis Love III in 1993. ... Cameron Smith (T9) posted the low round of the week, 62, to lead after 18 holes and miss tying the course record by a shot. ... Cink set the 36 hole scoring record by THREE shots as he opened 63-63 and led by five. ... Of the top 12 seven played the previous week at Augusta National including the champion who posted T12 at the Masters. ... Debutant Cam Davis (T25) led the field with 21 birdies. ... Big hitting Brian Stuard (T18) led the field in Par-5 scoring (-11) and has cashed in seven straight. ... Scoring average was 70.332. ... 25 bogey free rounds.

2020

First June event in history (COVID-19) saw winner Webb Simpson set the tournament scoring record on 22-under. His streak of T16 or better is at five entering 2022. ... Daniel Berger (T3) won the week prior at Colonial to kick off the truncated 2020 season. ... Tyrrell Hatton (T3) played his final 54 holes in 20-under, the old tournament scoring record! ... Debutant Joaquin Niemann (T5) was T3 in GIR and closed 63-65 like Berger. ... Dylan Frittelli (T8) missed tying the course record by a shot as his 62 on Sunday fell short. ... JT Poston (T8) led the field in Putting and picked up his second consecutive top 10 here. ... Justin Thomas (T8) played his final 54 holes in 18-under for his first top 10. ... Michael Thompson (T8) is on a current run of four straight and 2020 is the best of the bunch. ... Ian Poulter (T14) co-led after the first round. ... Simpson led after 36 and co-led with Hatton after 54. ... Most rounds of 63 or better in history. ... Only time in 52 editions the scoring average (69.137) fell below 70. ... Worst finish from the top 14 on Sunday was 67!

2019

Winner CT Pan became the third international winner in the last four editions and fourth consecutive first time winner on TOUR. ... 2014 winner Matt Kuchar (2nd) posted all four rounds in the 60s and is T23 or better in seven of his last eight currently. ... Patrick Cantlay (T3) streak of T3-T7-T3 was snapped in 2021. ... First and second round leader Shane Lowry (T3) beat Dustin Johnson (T26) by seven shots in the final group. ... Scott Piercy (T3) led the field in GIR. ... Debutant JT Poston (T6) closed 66-67 and made only two bogeys and a double for the week. ... Kevin Streelman (T8) joined Kuchar as the only players to post all four rounds in the 60s and is on a current streak of cashing in eight of his last nine. ... Troy Merritt (T10) picked up his first top 10 since tying the course record of 61 in 2015 (3rd). ... Kevin Na (T10) MC before and in his last visit last year. ... Ian Poulter (T10) has never MC in 11 tries and only one finish of his last five is outside T14. ... Michael Thompson (T10) cashed his best check to that point in his seventh visit. ... Only five players 10-under or better for the week. ... Scoring average was 71.170. ... Pan, Lowry and Webb Simpson (T16) shared the low round of the week with 65. ... Defending champion Satoshi Kodaira (70th) was last. ... Just 20 bogey free rounds.

Notes: