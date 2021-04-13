Horses for Courses: RBC Heritage

Recent Winners and Notables

2020: Webb Simpson (-22, 262)

Broke out of a three-way tie with Abraham Ancer and Tyrrell Hatton after 54 holes to win by a shot. ... Closed with 64 (-7) to set the tournament scoring record by two shots. ... Made a career best 187 feet of putts in Round 2. ... Of his four rounds he signed for 65 twice and 64 to close. ... Led after 36 holes on 12-under. ... Breaks a streak of four consecutive first-time TOUR winners at the event. ... Wins for the seventh time on TOUR. ... Wins in his 11th attempt at Harbour Town. ... Picks up his seventh T16 or better in his last nine starts here. .. MC previous week at Colonial to open COVID season but won in February at TPC Scottsdale.

Notables:

Abraham Ancer (2nd) hit the most GIR (65/72) in this event since 1980 and led the field in Strokes-Gained: Approach. ... Daniel Berger (T3) ran out of holes as he closed 63-65 as he tried to being the COVID season with back-to-back wins. ... Tyrrell Hatton (T3) posted a career TOUR low 63 in Round 3 and led the field in Strokes-Gained: Putting. ... Sergio Garcia (T5) played his last 54 holes 18-under. ... Dylan Frittelli (T8) missed the course record on Sunday by a shot as he signed for 62. ... JT Poston (T8) and Michael Thompson (T8) both hit the top 10 in back-to-back years. ... Defending champion CT Pan (T52) could not join Boo Weekley (2007-08) as the last to back it up. ... Ian Poulter (T14) and Mark Hubbard (T33) shared the 18-hole lead. ... Round 3 was the easiest in TOURNAMENT HISTORY. ... The top 51 players were 10-under or lower. ... Cut was 4-under. ... 69.137 was the fifth lowest on TOUR last season.

2019: CT Pan (-12, 272)

Came from two shots off the pace on Sunday to win by a shot. ... First TOUR win in his 79th start. ... Becomes fourth consecutive first-time TOUR winner at Harbour Town. ... Fifth international in eight events. ... One of five players 10-under or better. ... Closing round 67 was T-second-best round in Round 4. ... 13 one-putt greens in the final round. ... Made 19 birdies (T2) on the week. ... First winner at the event who did NOT trail by three or more shots in seven years. ... Last 54-hole leader to win in April was 2014. ... Won on his third visit (T44 on debut in 2017, T23 in 2018). ... Sat T4 after 54 holes in 2018. ... Entered the week without a top 10 on the season.

Notables:

Matt Kuchar (2nd) also fired 67 in Round 4 to claim his fifth T11 or better in his last six visits. ... Patrick Cantlay (T3) makes it three straight visits T7 or better. ... Shane Lowry (T3) led after 18 and 36 holes. ... Scott Piercy (T3) was the other player 10-under for the week. ... JT Poston (T6) closed 67-66 and didn't make a bogey all weekend as he led the field in scrambling. ... Kevin Streelman (T6) had his run of seven straight weekends broken last June. ... Sam Burns (9th) circled 19 birdies and an eagle but also had nine bogeys and two doubles #volatile. ... Troy Merritt (T10) shares the course record (61) and has a pair of top 10s in his last four visits. ... Rory Sabbatini (T10) is T23 or better in his last three visits. ... Dustin Johnson (T28) led after 54 holes by a shot before stumbling home with 77. ... Defending champion Satoshi Kodaira was 70th and last. ... Alex Noren (T28) led the field with 20 birdies. ... Gusty winds all weekend. ... 71.70 for the week was the 11th toughest on TOUR. ... Cut was Even.

2018: Satoshi Kodaira (-12, 272)

Defeated Si Woo Kim on the third playoff hole. ... First TOUR win in his 15th start. ... Second consecutive winner at the event playing for the first time. ... Began the final round six shots behind leader Ian Poulter. ... Became six consecutive winner to rally from three or more shots back in the final round. ... Posted the lowest round of the week, 63, in Round 2. ... Only six players 10-under or lower. ... Third consecutive winner in 20s at age 28. ... Continued the streak to four straight of winners leading or second in Par-4 scoring. ... T28 previous week at the Masters.

Notables:

Si Woo Kim (P2) trailed by one after 36 and 54 holes and led the field with 22 birdies. ... Luke List (T3) trailed by one, shot 72, and missed the playoff by a shot. ... Billy Horschel (T5) sat two back after 54 holes but posted 72. ... Webb Simpson (T5) was the only player to sign for all four rounds in the 60s. ... Kevin Streelman (T7) closed 67-68, the first of back-to-back top 10s. ... Patrick Cantlay (T7) T2 GIR. ... Native Kevin Kisner (T7) looked to join Wesley Bryan (T42) as the only South Carolinians to win the event. ... 54-hole leader Ian Poulter (T7) limped home with 75 in gusty conditions. ... 18-hole leader Rory Sabbatini (T23) posted 64. ... No bogey-free rounds on Sunday. ... Weather forced early morning tee times on Sunday. ... Defending champion Wesley Bryan also won on his first visit. ... Cut was Even.

Key stat leaders

Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week. * - Top 10 here since 2015 or past champion