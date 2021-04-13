-
Horses for Courses: RBC Heritage
April 13, 2021
By Mike Glasscott, PGATOUR.COM
- Patrick Cantlay will be one to keep an eye on at Harbour Town this week. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Another tradition returns to the TOUR this week as Harbour Town Golf Links and the RBC Heritage returns to its normal spot on the calendar.
Every event since 1982 at Pete Dye's Hilton Head Island design had followed the green jacket presentation before last June as COVID-19 rearranged the schedule.
For the second week in a row, "rough" won't be an issue. The "second cut" of over-seeded Bermuda doesn't even reach an inch here. The major difference off the tee will be tight driving chutes and only 22 acres of fairway compared to 100 acres last week. TifEagle green complexes are on average only 3,700 square feet, second smallest on TOUR behind Pebble Beach, and are over-seeded with Poa trivialis (think TPC Scottsdale). The layout was NOT over-seeded in June of last season and 22 yards were added to Par-3 No. 17 after that event. Harbour Town now plays 7,121 yards (Par-71) for 2021.
The return to April should see the wind pick up and the scoring increase. With water is in play on all 18 holes, doglegs swinging both right and left plus Pete Dye's mind tricks, it's no wonder why the winning score in April hovers around 11-under par. The comedown after Augusta is also real for a significant part of the field. I'm not dismissing the 2020 results but I'm more interested in like-for-like conditions of the April events.
The last seven April champions have trailed by a least two shots entering the final round as no lead has been safe. First time TOUR winners have slipped on the tartan jacket in the last four editions in April. The winning score has been lower than 14-under exactly once last decade. The formula is simple: score when you hit GIR and scramble for pars when you don't!
As we return to spring, the field will consist of 135 players, including defending champion Webb Simpson. On the line is a prize pool of $7.1 million ($1.278 first place), 500 FedExCup points and the historic tartan jacket.
Recent Event Winners Stats
Year 2020 2019 2018 2017 Player Webb Simpson CT Pan Satoshi Kodaira Wesley Bryan Score 262 (-22) 272 (-12) 272 (-12) 271 (-13) MOV 1 1 Playoff (Si Woo Kim) 1 Cut 4-under !!!! Even Even 1-under Age 34 27 28 27 Disantance - All Drives T33 T50 27 70 Driving Accuarcy T33 T59 T4 T55 GIR T12 T37 T7 T66 Ball-Striking 16 59 T17 T71 Proximity T33 7 1 7 Putting: Birdie or Better % 3 4 23 17 SG: Off-the-Tee 34 50 6 67 SG: Approach-the-Green 8 18 7 2 SG: Around-the-Green 37 7 66 10 SG: Putting 2 5 16 11 SG: Tee-to-Green 7 11 7 6 Scrambling T27 T16 T13 1 Bogey Avoidance T11 T10 T5 T1 Par-3 Scoring T52 T43 T28 T4 Par-4 Scoring T2 T1 2 T1 Par-5 Scoring T4 T7 T31 T37
Recent Winners and Notables
2020: Webb Simpson (-22, 262)
Broke out of a three-way tie with Abraham Ancer and Tyrrell Hatton after 54 holes to win by a shot. ... Closed with 64 (-7) to set the tournament scoring record by two shots. ... Made a career best 187 feet of putts in Round 2. ... Of his four rounds he signed for 65 twice and 64 to close. ... Led after 36 holes on 12-under. ... Breaks a streak of four consecutive first-time TOUR winners at the event. ... Wins for the seventh time on TOUR. ... Wins in his 11th attempt at Harbour Town. ... Picks up his seventh T16 or better in his last nine starts here. .. MC previous week at Colonial to open COVID season but won in February at TPC Scottsdale.
Notables:
Abraham Ancer (2nd) hit the most GIR (65/72) in this event since 1980 and led the field in Strokes-Gained: Approach. ... Daniel Berger (T3) ran out of holes as he closed 63-65 as he tried to being the COVID season with back-to-back wins. ... Tyrrell Hatton (T3) posted a career TOUR low 63 in Round 3 and led the field in Strokes-Gained: Putting. ... Sergio Garcia (T5) played his last 54 holes 18-under. ... Dylan Frittelli (T8) missed the course record on Sunday by a shot as he signed for 62. ... JT Poston (T8) and Michael Thompson (T8) both hit the top 10 in back-to-back years. ... Defending champion CT Pan (T52) could not join Boo Weekley (2007-08) as the last to back it up. ... Ian Poulter (T14) and Mark Hubbard (T33) shared the 18-hole lead. ... Round 3 was the easiest in TOURNAMENT HISTORY. ... The top 51 players were 10-under or lower. ... Cut was 4-under. ... 69.137 was the fifth lowest on TOUR last season.
2019: CT Pan (-12, 272)
Came from two shots off the pace on Sunday to win by a shot. ... First TOUR win in his 79th start. ... Becomes fourth consecutive first-time TOUR winner at Harbour Town. ... Fifth international in eight events. ... One of five players 10-under or better. ... Closing round 67 was T-second-best round in Round 4. ... 13 one-putt greens in the final round. ... Made 19 birdies (T2) on the week. ... First winner at the event who did NOT trail by three or more shots in seven years. ... Last 54-hole leader to win in April was 2014. ... Won on his third visit (T44 on debut in 2017, T23 in 2018). ... Sat T4 after 54 holes in 2018. ... Entered the week without a top 10 on the season.
Notables:
Matt Kuchar (2nd) also fired 67 in Round 4 to claim his fifth T11 or better in his last six visits. ... Patrick Cantlay (T3) makes it three straight visits T7 or better. ... Shane Lowry (T3) led after 18 and 36 holes. ... Scott Piercy (T3) was the other player 10-under for the week. ... JT Poston (T6) closed 67-66 and didn't make a bogey all weekend as he led the field in scrambling. ... Kevin Streelman (T6) had his run of seven straight weekends broken last June. ... Sam Burns (9th) circled 19 birdies and an eagle but also had nine bogeys and two doubles #volatile. ... Troy Merritt (T10) shares the course record (61) and has a pair of top 10s in his last four visits. ... Rory Sabbatini (T10) is T23 or better in his last three visits. ... Dustin Johnson (T28) led after 54 holes by a shot before stumbling home with 77. ... Defending champion Satoshi Kodaira was 70th and last. ... Alex Noren (T28) led the field with 20 birdies. ... Gusty winds all weekend. ... 71.70 for the week was the 11th toughest on TOUR. ... Cut was Even.
2018: Satoshi Kodaira (-12, 272)
Defeated Si Woo Kim on the third playoff hole. ... First TOUR win in his 15th start. ... Second consecutive winner at the event playing for the first time. ... Began the final round six shots behind leader Ian Poulter. ... Became six consecutive winner to rally from three or more shots back in the final round. ... Posted the lowest round of the week, 63, in Round 2. ... Only six players 10-under or lower. ... Third consecutive winner in 20s at age 28. ... Continued the streak to four straight of winners leading or second in Par-4 scoring. ... T28 previous week at the Masters.
Notables:
Si Woo Kim (P2) trailed by one after 36 and 54 holes and led the field with 22 birdies. ... Luke List (T3) trailed by one, shot 72, and missed the playoff by a shot. ... Billy Horschel (T5) sat two back after 54 holes but posted 72. ... Webb Simpson (T5) was the only player to sign for all four rounds in the 60s. ... Kevin Streelman (T7) closed 67-68, the first of back-to-back top 10s. ... Patrick Cantlay (T7) T2 GIR. ... Native Kevin Kisner (T7) looked to join Wesley Bryan (T42) as the only South Carolinians to win the event. ... 54-hole leader Ian Poulter (T7) limped home with 75 in gusty conditions. ... 18-hole leader Rory Sabbatini (T23) posted 64. ... No bogey-free rounds on Sunday. ... Weather forced early morning tee times on Sunday. ... Defending champion Wesley Bryan also won on his first visit. ... Cut was Even.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week. * - Top 10 here since 2015 or past champion
Par- 4 Scoring Golfer 1 Russell Henley 3 Emiliano Grillo 4 *Webb Simpson 6 *Patrick Cantlay 6 Chris Kirk 10 Austin Cook 10 Carlos Ortiz 10 *Abraham Ancer 10 *Daniel Berger 10 *Si Woo Kim 17 Peter Malnati 17 Anirban Lahiri 17 Collin Morikawa 17 *Sam Burns 17 Patton Kizzire 17 Corey Conners 28 Charles Howell III 28 *Tyrrell Hatton 28 *Kevin Streelman 28 Tom Hoge 28 Charley Hoffman 28 Chase Seiffert 28 Dustin Johnson 28 Cameron Davis 28 Doug Ghim 28 Sungjae Im Strokes Gained: Around the Green Golfer 1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 3 *Kevin Na 4 *Byeong-Hun An 5 Adam Hadwin 6 *Dylan Frittelli 7 *Patrick Cantlay 8 *Webb Simpson 10 Dustin Johnson 12 Brandon Hagy 13 Bill Haas 17 Chris Kirk 20 Tommy Fleetwood 21 Robert Streb 22 *Si Woo Kim 23 Wyndham Clark 24 Cameron Smith 28 Ben Martin 29 Carlos Ortiz 30 *Shane Lowry Strokes-Gained: Tee to Green Golfer 3 Collin Morikawa 4 Will Zalatoris 6 Dustin Johnson 8 *Patrick Cantlay 10 *Sergio Garcia 12 Corey Conners 13 Matt Wallace 18 Paul Casey 20 Charley Hoffman 23 Russell Henley 24 Chris Kirk 25 Matthew NeSmith 26 Doug Ghim 27 Matt Fitzpatrick 28 Aaron Wise 29 Tyrrell Hatton 30 Harold Varner III
Horses for Courses
Player (Starts/Cuts Made) Top 10s Top 25s Most Recent Recent Others Webb Simpson (10/11) 3 7 Win (2020) T5 2018, 2nd 2013; nine consecutive made cuts Abraham Ancer (1/2) 1 1 2 (2020) MC debut 2019 Daniel Berger (3/3) 1 1 T3 (2020) Trending -- T33, T72 prior Tyrrell Hatton (2/3) 1 1 T3 (2020) MC, T29 previous 2 events Sergio Garcia (2/4) 1 2 T5 (2020) First visit since 2010 Dylan Frittelli (2/2) 1 1 T8 (2020) T32 2018 Michael Thompson (4/8) 2 3 T8 (2020) T10 2019; cashed in three straight JT Poston (2/2) 2 2 T8 (2020) T6 2019; of eight rounds five are 67 or better CT Pan (4/4) 1 2 Win (2019) T23 2018; 14 of 16 round par or better Matt Kuchar (16/17) 6 10 2 (2019) 2014 win, 5th 2015, T9 2016 Patrick Cantlay (3/3) 3 3 T3 (2019) T7 2018, T3 2017; 30-under in three April visits Scott Piercy (4/6) 1 2 T3 (2019) T16 2018 Shane Lowry (2/3) 1 1 T3 (2019) MC last year; T44 2017 debut Kevin Streelman (7/10) 3 4 T6 (2019) T7 2018, T3 2013 Sam Burns (1/2) 1 1 9th (2019) All four rounds 70 or better Rory Sabbatini (8/11) 4 8 T10 (2019) 27 under last 3; T23 or better Kevin Na (10/14) 5 7 T10 (2019) Last seven visits resulted in four top 10 paydays Troy Merritt (4/6) 2 2 T10 (2019) 3 (2015) KJ Choi (6/10) 1 2 T10 (2019) Only top 25 last seven Satoshi Kodaira (2/2) 1 1 Win (2018) Debut winner; 70th in defense Si Woo Kim (2/4) 1 2 P2 (2018) Should have won 2018; T14 debut 2016 Luke List (3/6) 1 1 T3 (2018) Nothing before, after Bill Horschel (6/8) 2 2 T5 (2018) T9 debut 2013 Ian Poulter (10/10) 2 5 T7 (2018) T14 or better in last four visits Kevin Kisner (6/8) 2 3 T7 (2018) Lost playoff to Furyk in 2015 Chesson Hadley (3/6) 1 1 T7 (2018) T38 is next best Byeong Hung An (2/4) 1 1 T7 (2018) MC last two Wesley Bryan (3/3) 1 1 Win (2017) Debut winner; Only SC native Luke Donald (11/15) 7 8 2 (2017) 2nd 2009, 2011, 2014 & 2016; T3 2010, 2013 William McGirt (6/8) 3 3 T3 (2017) T9 2014, 2016; cashed his last six trips, native SC Brian Gay (11/20) 3 4 T6 (2017) last top 25 after his 2009 win Brian Harman (7/11) 2 3 T9 (2017) T23, MC, T28 followed Branden Grace (5/5) 2 3 Win (2016) T7 debut '15; T11 defense Russell Knox (5/7) 2 4 T2 (2016) First four visits are the best four results; last three visits are worst three Others Top 10s Top 25s Most Recent Recent Others Jim Furyk (15/21) 8 10 Win (2015) 2010 winner; 2nd 2006; MC three times and T70 last four Graeme McDowell (8/11) 1 2 Win (2013) T23 defense Brandt Snedeker (11/15) 1 5 Win (2011) 64 in 2018
