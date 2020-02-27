-
-
NEWS
NeSmith makes ace at The Honda Classic
-
-
February 27, 2020
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
- Matthew NeSmith is coming off a top-10 finish at the Puerto Rico Open. (Getty Images)
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Matthew NeSmith was even par on PGA National’s par-3s in Thursday’s first round of The Honda Classic.
RELATED: Leaderboard
He had an eventful day on the four holes, though. There was a hole-in-one on the 186-yard, fifth hole and a double-bogey on the opening hole of the Bear Trap, the 165-yard, 15th.
“The wind was really hard off the left, I just kind of punched a 5-iron and cut it up into the wind a little bit, and it landed a foot or so on the front of the green and had the perfect amount of little left spin and went right in the middle,” NeSmith said.
First ace (par-3 fifth hole) on the @PGATOUR for @Matt_KneeSmith earlier today at @TheHondaClassic. #pgatour pic.twitter.com/7PEV4yy224— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 27, 2020
He bogeyed the next hole, then made eight consecutive pars before making double-bogey on 15. He parred the final three holes to shoot 1-over 71.
“I got caught by the wind on 15, but I played really solid,” NeSmith said. “It's just kind of tough to get a ton of looks. … I feel pretty happy with it. It's just live and survive, basically.”
A cold front blew through Florida on Wednesday evening and led to cool, windy conditions that put some teeth in PGA National.
NeSmith’s score was more than a stroke below the morning wave’s scoring average. Tom Lewis shot 4-under 66 to lead after the morning wave.
NeSmith arrived at PGA National on the heels of a T6 at last week’s Puerto Rico Open. The rookie has made seven consecutive cuts. His worst finish in his last six starts is T32. He ranks 62nd in the FedExCup.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.