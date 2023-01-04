A look at the Rules revisions taking effect in 2023

A new year has brought changes to the Rules of Golf.

The Rules are revised every four years, and the changes that took effect Jan. 1 are the first since the major overhaul of 2019. There are fewer changes this year, but they continue the trend of simplifying the game and reducing the number of head-scratching penalties that send social media ablaze. With this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions being the first PGA TOUR event played under the most recent revisions, here’s a quick look at the changes that could come into effect during PGA TOUR competition.

1. Ball at rest rolls to another area of the course after being dropped or placed

If a ball is at rest after being dropped, placed or replaced and then natural forces cause it to roll to another area of the course, it must now be replaced. There is no penalty. This rule comes into effect when the ball rolls into a penalty area, into a bunker, onto a putting green or out of bounds.

This change was made by the governing bodies in response to the situations that impacted Rickie Fowler and Charley Hoffman at the WM Phoenix Open, where a ball at rest after a player took relief rolled back into a penalty area. Under the old rule, this resulted in a one-stroke penalty for each player.

Fowler’s situation happened in the final round of his victory at the 2019 WM Phoenix Open, after he hit his third shot into the water on TPC Scottsdale’s 11th hole. He took a drop outside the penalty area, but his ball rolled back into the water while he was surveying his next shot. He was penalized another shot and then had to take relief again. Fowler eventually made a 17-footer for triple-bogey, but still went on to win the tournament.

Under the new rule, Fowler would not have been penalized for his ball rolling back into the water after he had taken a drop. He would have been allowed to replace his ball without penalty.