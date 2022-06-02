  • GROUND RULES

    Hideki Matsuyama disqualified from the Memorial Tournament

    Winner at Muirfield Village in 2014, he unknowingly violated Equipment Standards Rule 4.c(3)

  Hideki Matsuyama has two wins this season on the PGA TOUR.