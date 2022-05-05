Statement regarding Sergio Garcia’s ruling on 10th hole

The PGA TOUR issued the following statement Thursday regarding Sergio Garcia’s ruling on the 10th hole.

Clarification regarding Sergio Garcia ruling, following full review of video by Steve Rintoul, PGA TOUR – Senior Tournament Director

May 5, 2022 – Wells Fargo Championship

On the 10th hole of Thursday’s first round of the Wells Fargo Championship, Sergio Garcia drove his ball left into a red penalty area. As Garcia entered the penalty area, a referee located on the 10th hole started a search time clock, as it appeared a search for the golf ball had begun. Unbeknownst to the referee, the players in the group were told by a TV spotter that the ball was on the far side of the creek, and at that point, Garcia spent a considerable amount of time trying to access the other side of the creek. This was not in clear view of the referee due to other players in the group playing, so the time clock was still running on the search, when it should have been paused. When the ball was found by Garcia, the referee’s three-minute search time had expired, and Garcia was informed the ball was treated as lost. Garcia operated under Rule 17.1d(2) using back-on-the-line relief from a red penalty area. Garcia made 5 (par) on the hole.

Subsequently, the Rules Committee reviewed video from the situation after the ruling and discovered the inadvertent error by the referee who was not aware the player was not searching for the ball on the other side of the creek. To clarify, the time spent by Garcia trying to access the other side of the creek should have delayed the start of the search time clock, and the ball would have still been “in play” if not for that error. Garcia was informed of the developments following his round. Under the Rules of Golf, Garcia’s score does not change despite this clarification.

