Players seeing minimal impact from ban on greens books

“I remember last year at the Sony Open I looked at it one time on 17 when I had a chance to shoot 59 and it didn't work out too well, so that was the last time I saw it,” Na said. “My caddie used to carry one, and he would look at it here and there. But I don't feel like it's a huge change for me because we've never really looked at it a lot. So, I actually like that it's gone. I feel like I am a pretty good green reader out there so it's an advantage for us.”

The changes were player-driven through the TOUR’s Player Advisory Council (PAC). A former chairman of that committee, Jordan Spieth, believes he also will find an edge with the new rule despite the fact he’s used the books extensively in the past.

“It will be an adjustment, certainly as we get to the West Coast, and places like Riviera, but there's three things to putting. There's reading the putt, there’s stroking it on line and there is hitting it at the right speed,” Spieth said. “I think that two of those were skills that you don't technically need to have with (arm-lock) putting and the greens books. At least one of them right now is back to where it will become a skill to have to read them.”

While Spieth’s caddie, Michael Greller, studied AimPoint in the off-season to broaden his knowledge base, Spieth wasn’t planning to do the same anytime soon. He will rely on his natural feels.

“We've never had the greens books at Augusta,” Spieth added, “and I seem to find myself in a really good space on the greens there, really feeling putts. My Strokes Gained at Augusta has always been really solid so I like looking at that as a reference point.

“I think if anything this could potentially help me in the Strokes Gained area. I'm not saying I'm going to make as many putts as I would with them, … but relative to other people, I would say green reading would be a strength of mine and therefore I feel good about the differences.”

Other players who used the books heavily in the past were hopeful it would free up their mind and allow some instinct to come in.

“I'm excited for it,” said FedExCup leader Talor Gooch. “I use the green reading books, but I think it was to a detriment at times and I play my best when I think less, I calculate less, I kind of try to be reactive and so having no greens books is great for that.”

Joel Dahmen added that it could be good for him to get his head out of the book.

“I probably bury my head in them too much as it is,” Dahmen said. “I don't use them at home and I putt OK, so there's no real reason to have them out here for me. But it's a little more work for the caddie on Tuesday and Wednesday for them to get the slopes and the grain out there.”