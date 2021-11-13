-
GROUND RULES
Adam Schenk incurs penalty after mistakenly picking up ball
November 13, 2021
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
- Adam incurred a one-shot penalty after mistakenly picking up his ball. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
HOUSTON – Strange things can happen when players are contending for their first PGA TOUR title. One example happened in the third round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, when a member of Saturday’s second-to-last group incurred a one-shot penalty after mistakenly picking up his ball.
Adam Schenk’s last four rounds on the PGA TOUR had been played under lift, clean and place, but the rule was not in use during Saturday. Thinking he could clean his ball, Schenk lifted it from the fifth fairway. He was penalized one stroke for his violation of Rule 9.4 ("Ball Lifted or Moved by Player") and replaced his ball to its original spot.
Schenk started the day four shots off the lead and was playing in the second-to-last group.
Lift, clean and place was used all last week at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, where Schenk missed the cut, and during the first two rounds in Houston after heavy rains soaked Memorial Park on Thursday, delaying the opening round by two hours and requiring the second round to be completed Saturday morning.
Schenk, who shot 70-64 in the first two rounds in Houston, was playing alongside Kramer Hickok and Scottie Scheffler.
Schenk birdied Saturday’s first hole after sticking a 208-yard approach shot within 2 feet of the hole. He parred the next three holes before his rules infraction at No. 5. He also bogeyed the eighth hole after driving into a penalty area.
