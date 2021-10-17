-
Brutal lip out results in penalty, not DQ for Seonghyeon Kim
October 17, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Seonghyeon Kim's birdie putt drops after hanging on cup's edge at THE CJ CUP
LAS VEGAS – Surprise packet Korean Seonghyeon Kim will have plenty of good memories from his performance at THE CJ CUP but one will sting for a little while.
Kim – who this week will attempt to get through second stage of Korn Ferry Tour qualifying school – sat tied second through two rounds at The Summit Club before fading on the weekend into a tie for 32nd.
But as the 22-year-old looked to take a little momentum to Q-School in New Mexico with a 3-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Sunday, he could only stare in disbelief as his ball did more than a 360-degree revolution around the hole before resting on the edge of the cup and seemingly defying gravity.
A putt that will leave your head spinning ... especially if you wait until the end. 😵💫 pic.twitter.com/PQeoIgfJPv— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 17, 2021
His emotional rollercoaster wasn’t over however as when he prepared to tap the ball in, it in fact fell into the cup. Thinking he had a birdie to his name Kim laughed as he left the course.
But upon inspection by the competition committee, it was deemed Kim had waited more than the allotted time for the ball to count as part of the original stroke, and as such he was given a one-shot penalty.
October 17, 2021
Thankfully, despite the fact he had signed his card with a birdie, Kim was not disqualified.
“Kim was assessed a one-stroke penalty (in violation of Rule 13.3a) for his ball falling into the hole on No. 18 after a “reasonable amount of time to reach the hole plus 10 seconds” had expired,” a TOUR statement read.
“Since Kim had already signed his card, combined with his failure to include an unknown penalty, Kim was only assessed a one-stroke penalty instead of disqualification (Exception to Rule 3.3).”
