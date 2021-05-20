-
John Catlin receives pace of play penalty at PGA Championship
May 20, 2021
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
- John Catlin won the European Tour's Austrian Golf Open in mid-April. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – American John Catlin, a three-time winner on the European Tour in the last nine months, was hit with a slow play penalty during the opening round of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course.
Catlin, the world no. 80 from California, received a one-stroke penalty for a breach of the PGA Championship Pace of Play Policy, after failing to head a warning following an initial slow time.
Catlin’s first bad time occurred on the par-5 16th hole, his seventh of his round, where he took 74 seconds for his second shot and received a warning from the rules committee.
His second bad time, that induced the penalty, took place on the par-4 3rd hole, Catlin’s 12th of the day.
The 30-year-old took 63 seconds for his second shot, resulting in the one-stroke penalty, turning his par into a bogey.
It's the first slow play penalty at a major championship since 14-year-old Guan Tianlang was penalized a stroke during the 2013 Masters.
The PGA of America adopted a Pace of Play Policy under Rule 5.6b(3) of the Rules of Golf to encourage and enforce prompt play in the 2021 tournament.
Catlin, who is in the field via a special invitation, finished with a 3-over 75 in his first major championship round.
