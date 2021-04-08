Abraham Ancer assessed two-stroke penalty at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Abraham Ancer was assessed a two-stroke penalty after his round for inadvertently brushing the sand with his backswing while hitting a shot from a greenside bunker.

The infraction turned Ancer’s first-round 73 into a 75. He will enter Friday in a tie for 52nd place. He made a triple-bogey 8 on the par-5 15th after the penalty was assessed.

“On the 15th hole during Thursday’s first round, Abraham Ancer unknowingly touched the sand before making his third stroke from the greenside bunker,” Augusta National said in a statement. “After Mr. Ancer had signed his scorecard and exited the scoring area, video evidence was reviewed by the Committee regarding a potential breach of Rule 12.2b(1), which states that touching sand in a bunker right behind the ball results in a penalty.

“The touching of the sand was deemed visible to the naked eye. Had this not been the case, the video evidence would have been disregarded and a penalty would not have been applied.”

Ancer is playing his second Masters. He started last year’s Masters with three rounds in the 60s to earn a spot in the final group before fading to 13th place after final-round 76.

After learning of the penalty, Ancer tweeted, “I was just informed that I have been assessed a two-stroke penalty for unintentionally grazing the sand in my backswing on hole 15. While I’m gutted, I can’t wait to get after it tomorrow.”