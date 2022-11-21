-
-
GIFT GUIDE
Gifts for Dedicated TOUR Fans
-
November 21, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2022
- Go big this year for the golfer in your life.
Price: $99.99 per year
ESPN+ is the home of PGA TOUR LIVE, with more PGA TOUR coverage than anywhere else. Stream the Main Feed, Featured Groups, Marquee Group, and Featured Holes from 30+ PGA TOUR tournaments this year—you choose how you watch. Plus, ESPN+ also gives you access to the complete 30 for 30 library, exclusive originals, premium articles, and thousands of live events from NHL, NFL, college sports, and more.
Prices: Vary
Own a piece of history with pin flags used at past PGA TOUR events.
Prices: Varies
Give the gift of good golf this holiday season with offers from the TPC Network! Buy now and let them play later at these select TPC properties including TPC Sawgrass and TPC Harding Park.
Price: $59.99
Get PGA TOUR 2K23 and give the gift that PopCulture calls, “a Must-Have for ALL Video Game Fans”! Hit the links with more swagger in PGA TOUR 2K23. Now featuring playable male and female pros, including Tiger Woods, new licensed courses, more control options, an authentic PGA TOUR MyCAREER, Course Designer, and new MyPLAYER Archetypes and Skills!
Price: Varies
Browse our assortment for the latest PGA TOUR Fan Shop gear and apparel.
Price: Varies
Give the golfers in your life what they really want – a tee time! Purchase a TPC gift card and give the gift of good golf this year at select TPC Courses, including TPC Sawgrass and TPC Scottsdale. Gift cards can be used on golf fees, merchandise in the golf shop and food & beverage at participating properties.
Price: $118
The PGA TOUR G-1 Series 6 piece club set includes everything juniors need to take their first swing at the game of golf. Set includes: fairway driver (high-lofted 14° driver with lightweight shaft), driver club cover, 7/9 iron, putter, stand bag and rain cover.
Price: $6,599.00
Golden Tee Golf just got better with real PGA TOUR courses!
-
-