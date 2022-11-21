Gifts to Play

Price: $429.99

The evolution of the Phantom X 5.5 continues with a new, self-centering sole plate design, updated graphics and an all-new Pistolero Plus grip. The small slant—or “jet” neck—configuration remains unchanged, as do the solid face and body precision milled from 303 stainless steel and integrated with an updated aluminum sole plate and customizable stainless steel sole weights. Made to promote a more flowing “blade-like” feel with the stability of a mallet, the milled sight line on the topline provides alignment, while the refined design aesthetic exudes craftsmanship at every turn. A left-handed model is also available.