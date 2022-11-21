-
GIFT GUIDE
Gifts to Play
November 21, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Smiles will be wide this holiday season when the golfer in your life receives one of these products.
Price: $579.99 - $829.99
Twenty years of development marks the end of the titanium era. The all new 60X Carbon Twist Face is 44% lighter than an equivalent titanium face, while also being 11% larger than SIM2 and SIM2 Max drivers and nearly 20% larger than the 2020 SIM driver. Sixty layers of carbon fiber have been strategically designed to optimize energy transfer to deliver fast ball speeds over a large area, resulting in optimal distance and forgiveness.
Price: $429.99
The evolution of the Phantom X 5.5 continues with a new, self-centering sole plate design, updated graphics and an all-new Pistolero Plus grip. The small slant—or “jet” neck—configuration remains unchanged, as do the solid face and body precision milled from 303 stainless steel and integrated with an updated aluminum sole plate and customizable stainless steel sole weights. Made to promote a more flowing “blade-like” feel with the stability of a mallet, the milled sight line on the topline provides alignment, while the refined design aesthetic exudes craftsmanship at every turn. A left-handed model is also available.
Price: $3,149.99 - $3,599.99
Callaway’s first ultra-premium multi-piece, titanium design is here. These irons combine driver-like power with the precision of an iron by incorporating up to 145g of tungsten in the titanium face and body. Gift the golfer in your life a new level of speed, forgiveness, and overall performance. This multi-material construction creates lightweight power for effortless distance and control.
Price: $2,999.99
Individually developed components and carefully tuned clubheads make XXIO 12 Ladies the ideal club set for any female golfer with a mid to high handicap. As with every club XXIO develops, individually engineered grips and shafts for the Irons, Hybrids, Fairways and Drivers fine-tune performance from club to club. Modified shaft flex profiles and two stunning colorways are guaranteed to perfectly suit her swing and your style.
Price: $599.99 - $799.99
Built on everything that made TSi3 a Tour favorite, TSR3 is a player’s driver that plays as pure as it looks. Dial in your performance with precision-tuned speed and watch your driving game take flight.
Price: $499.99
Looks are important, but so is science. That’s why MEZZ.1 looks pretty much like a normal putter. But unlike normal putters, MEZZ.1 actually helps you hole more putts. Like all L.A.B. Golf putters, MEZZ.1 is 100% Lie Angle Balanced to make putting easier and more fun. It feels like magic… but it’s just science. MEZZ.1 is also plenty forgiving… and it might just be our best-feeling putter.
Price: $1,312.99 - $1,499.99
Already a winner on Tour, the players-style i230 iron delivers consistent and predictable distance control with tighter dispersion for hitting precise yardages. An activated elastomer insert creates discretionary weight to lower the CG for more distance while enhancing feel and sound in conjunction with a multi-material badge. A more rounded lead edge ensures smooth turf interaction for clean strikes and MicroMax grooves produce consistent performance from wet and dry grass.
