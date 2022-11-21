Stocking Stuffers

Price: $149.99

The perfect gift for someone focused on the game and their course. This rechargeable, waterproof watch automatically chooses the course you’re playing from more than 41,000 preloaded courses worldwide with free lifetime updates and provides yardages to the front, back and middle of the green as well as hazards and doglegs. Complete a hole, and it automatically transitions to the next hole as you walk from the green to the next tee box. And if you really crush one, you can measure the distance for bragging rights. You can keep score on it, see the summary of your round, and participate in weekly leaderboards.