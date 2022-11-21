-
GIFT GUIDE
Stocking Stuffers
November 21, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The perfect items to fill out a stocking for your favorite golf fan.
The matte-finish, three-piece Vivid high-performance golf balls feature Volvik’s new oversized energy core. Each four-ball set includes a magnetic hat-clip super hero ball marker.
Price: $100
The ultimate kit for the folks who can't stay off the course. Keep clubs covered and swings smooth with a Tito's Hole-in-One Gift Box. If you ask us, it's par for the course (and pairs perfectly with a bottle of the good stuff).
Kit Includes:
- Five biodegradable white golf tees
- Six Titleist Pro-V1 golf balls
- Tito's Tee Time Club Cover
- Engraved copper ball marker
- Tito's copper gift box
Price: $149.99
The perfect gift for someone focused on the game and their course. This rechargeable, waterproof watch automatically chooses the course you’re playing from more than 41,000 preloaded courses worldwide with free lifetime updates and provides yardages to the front, back and middle of the green as well as hazards and doglegs. Complete a hole, and it automatically transitions to the next hole as you walk from the green to the next tee box. And if you really crush one, you can measure the distance for bragging rights. You can keep score on it, see the summary of your round, and participate in weekly leaderboards.
Price: $159.99
Maestro Dobel 50 is the brand’s premium Cristalino, resting Extra Anejo tequilas from family reserves in both Eastern European and American oak barrels, before marrying into the brand’s most unique blend to date. Using 100% Blue Weber Agaves expertly grown and sourced from a single family-owned estate, Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino is twice distilled in copper pot stills - achieving the smoothness for which Dobel tequilas are known. After aging, the liquid is then filtered using a proprietary refinement process that maintains the aromas and flavor profiles from maturation, and delivers a smooth mouthfeel with a sparkling crystal appearance. The final product is a silky, voluminous tequila with notes of fig, quince, date, pineapple and pumpkin, and then hints of cinnamon, vanilla, clove emerge, giving way to a long and pleasant finish.
Price: $19.99
Designed for Speed, Distance+ offers high-velocity performance for distance on all shots. Combining a REACT™ Speed Core and high-speed, low-drag aerodynamics, golfers will experience a golf ball designed for speed.
Price: $44.99
Gift this high-quality, handmade putter cover to the golfer of your choice. Hand-made with unique synthetic leather that will never fade, crack, rip or discolor, this Dancing Flamingo headcover is TOUR-inspired and trusted by golfers everywhere.
Price: $29.50
Gift this t-shirt to the pun-loving golfer in your life. Its laid-back style and staying power are perfect for wearing it to a range session or off the course. Washed for everyday softness, this classic fit customer favorite barely skims the body for an easygoing look.
Price: $25.00
The ideal gift for the golfer in your life who can't go without a refreshing drink on the course. This bag is made with 70-denier nylon with 600-denier polyester bottom and PEVA lining and features easy access top flap with hook-and-loop closure, zip opening, front zip pocket, side mesh pocket, side pocket for cell phone and other accessories, 22" handles with padded closure, and adjustable/removable shoulder strap. It holds up to 28 cans, has dimensions 14" x 15" x 8", a screened logo, and is imported.
Price: $10 - $1,000
Having trouble deciding what to buy for the golfer in your life? Our golf gift cards are the perfect solution that is sure to please any golf lover! Our golf gift certificates can be used in any of our physical store locations and online. Let your loved ones conveniently choose what they want from our catalog of products, including golf shoes, clubs, bags and more. Online gift cards make shopping for that special golfer in your life easy!
Price: $35.00
Any tumbler that's coming along on the golf course needs to be tough enough to keep up. Our Rambler® 20 oz. is made from durable stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation to protect hot or cold beverages at all costs, while the magnet on the included MagSlider™ Lid adds an additional barrier of protection.
